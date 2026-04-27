Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Health Insurance Now has announced the rollout of a new initiative to expand access to family health insurance options for self-employed professionals and middle-income households. The announcement responds to ongoing economic pressures that have made it more difficult for individuals without employer-sponsored coverage to secure suitable health insurance. The initiative is designed to address access challenges faced by individuals who exceed income thresholds for marketplace subsidies yet continue to pay high premiums.





Health Insurance Now Announces New Initiative Expanding Access to Family Health Coverage for Self-Employed Professionals



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The initiative introduces an alternative approach to identifying coverage options by utilizing internal matching technology to review plans available through private insurance markets. This process evaluates applicant-specific factors, including household needs and coverage preferences, to identify options that differ from those offered by standardized marketplace plans. The approach is intended to provide individuals with additional visibility into plans that may not be readily accessible through traditional enrollment platforms.

Health Insurance Now indicated that the initiative is particularly relevant to freelancers, contractors, and small business owners who must obtain health insurance independently. Without employer-sponsored options, many individuals in these groups rely on marketplace plans that may not fully align with their current needs. The initiative expands the scope of plan evaluation by reviewing multiple carriers, aiming to offer alternatives based on individualized criteria rather than a uniform structure.





Health Insurance Now is an insurance agency that connects individuals and families with health coverage options across multiple carriers



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"The middle class is often the most underserved segment of the insurance market," said Matthew Sechter, CEO of Health Insurance Now. "We see hardworking, self-employed parents being crushed by premiums that rival a mortgage payment because they don't qualify for subsidies. Our mission is to use our technology and carrier network to level the playing field, helping families secure high-quality, private-market coverage that respects their bottom line."

The initiative is now available to individuals seeking family health insurance for self-employed through Health Insurance Now. The company stated that the program will continue to be refined in response to changing market conditions, with a focus on maintaining access to a broader range of coverage options for self-employed professionals and middle-income households.

About Health Insurance Now

Health Insurance Now is an insurance agency that connects individuals and families with health coverage options across multiple carriers. The company uses internal matching tools to align plans with applicant-specific criteria, with a focus on supporting self-employed professionals and households exploring alternatives to standard marketplace coverage.

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Source: GetFeatured