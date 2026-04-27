Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Hastings Law Firm, P.C. has announced the development of Florence, an internal artificial intelligence platform created to analyze medical records in complex medical malpractice cases. The platform was developed to address limitations the firm identified in existing legal AI tools when applied to highly detailed clinical documentation.

The announcement follows a period of internal evaluation in which the firm reviewed commercially available legal AI products. According to the firm, those tools were not designed to process the level of detail required in medical malpractice litigation, where large volumes of medical records must be reviewed for inconsistencies, timing issues, and documentation gaps. In response, the firm developed Florence to align with the specific analytical requirements of these cases.





Hastings Law Firm, P.C. Announces Development of Proprietary AI Platform "Florence" for Medical Record Analysis



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"The problem is that most AI tools being sold to attorneys are made for everyday personal injury work like car wrecks. But medical malpractice is a different animal," said Attorney Tommy Hastings, managing partner of Hastings Law Firm, P.C. "You need a system that catches the various pathways and contradictions that live in the minutiae. Those are the details that win or lose cases, and no off-the-shelf product was even close to getting there."

Florence processes medical record PDFs and converts them into structured, chronological timelines that organize information across various document types, including clinical notes, medication records, lab results, and procedural reports. The platform allows legal teams to review data in a unified format and conduct targeted searches to identify inconsistencies and gaps in documentation.

The system was developed to address challenges such as inconsistent charting practices across healthcare providers and overlapping data systems. Its analytical framework is designed to support the identification of irregularities in timing, documentation, and patient monitoring records.





The firm reports that Florence is currently being used internally to review records across a range of cases



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"You cannot build a tool for this work if you have never tried a medical malpractice case," Hastings said. "Florence works because the system was designed by someone who has sat across from a high-dollar expert at a deposition and battled them in their own field of knowledge. It is not a smarter AI. It is AI that finally knows what questions to ask."

The firm reports that Florence is currently being used internally to review records across a range of cases. According to the firm, the platform has contributed to identifying documentation issues during case preparation. The firm stated that ongoing use of the platform will remain focused on refining internal workflows and supporting case development through more structured analysis of complex medical records.

Additional information is available at hastingsfirm.com.

About Hastings Law Firm, P.C.:

Hastings Law Firm, P.C. is a U.S.-based law firm focused on representing plaintiffs in healthcare-related injury cases, including matters involving medical negligence, surgical complications, misdiagnosis, and wrongful death. Founded in 2005, the firm operates offices in multiple cities and handles cases that require detailed medical record review and litigation support.

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Source: GetFeatured