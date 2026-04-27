Institute for Common Power: Truth & Purpose Learning Experience for Healthcare Professionals

Unlocking a Pathway to Health Equity

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / The Institute for Common Power is proud to invite students in medical professions (inclusive of fellows, interns, and others in various areas of medicine and psychology from across the country) to apply for our November 12 - November 17, 2026 learning journey.

The Institute for Common Power's Truth and Purpose Learning Experience is a journey through the American South designed to deepen understanding of the historical roots of racial inequity and how those roots continue to shape healthcare outcomes today. Participants will examine the relationship between race and healthcare in the United States, gaining critical insight into how historical systems of oppression inform present-day disparities. Through this experience, healthcare professionals are equipped to better recognize bias, challenge institutional injustice, and lead change within their fields and communities.

For students in the medical profession :

Students are encouraged to apply by June 1, 2026. Scholarships are available. Scholarship recipients will have all travel expenses covered, including airfare, ground transportation, lodging, and meals. Please use the following link to sign up here .

For healthcare professionals currently working in the field :

Professionals already established in their careers are also welcome to join this journey. Please use the following link to sign up here .

Learning Objectives:

Understand how the historical context of race in the United States continues to shape healthcare outcomes today.

Develop tools to recognize and address bias within themselves, their institutions, and the broader healthcare system.

Join a community of healthcare professionals committed to advancing equity and culturally competent care.

To learn more about the program and full learning objectives, please visit our website here . For any questions, email institute@commonpower.org .

Application Deadline: July 1, 2026

Learn More and Apply Here: https://instituteforcommonpower.org/truth-purpose-learning-tours

SOURCE: Institute for Common Power

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/truth-and-purpose-learning-experience-for-healthcare-professiona-1160612