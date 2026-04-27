ProScore Technologies LLC: ProScore Honors Apprenticeship Week and Highlights the Individuals Powering the Next Generations of Skilled Trades

From long commutes to life-changing career pivots, apprentices demonstrate the grit shaping the next generation of the workforce

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / In recognition of National Apprenticeship Week (NAW 2026), ProScore is highlighting the individuals whose commitment and determination are shaping the future of skilled trades. Across jobsites and classrooms, apprentices are not only learning a craft, they are building careers, supporting families, and creating long-term stability in an industry critical to the nation's energy and infrastructure needs.

Last month, HardHat Workforce Solutions apprentices reached an important milestone by successfully completing their NCCER CORE Performance Evaluations, administered alongside NCCER Performance Evaluators, and are now advancing into electrician coursework. Their progress reflects both technical achievement and the personal commitment required to succeed in a demanding field.

While national attention on apprenticeship programs continues to grow, particularly within the clean energy sector, these stories serve as a reminder that the true impact of apprenticeship is measured in people. Behind every credential earned is an individual working to build a more secure future.

Real People. Real Stakes. Real Progress.

The following stories represent just a few of the apprentices from this recent cohort. Names have been changed to protect privacy.

Manny drives two hours each way to the job site, arriving for 6 AM stretch and flex, then returning each night to his wife, child, and NCCER coursework. His routine reflects a level of dedication that extends far beyond the jobsite.

Edgar made the decision to leave a low-wage position after recognizing it could not support his family of four long term. Today, he is building a career in the electrical trade with a focus on stability and upward mobility.

Angelina, who experienced housing instability growing up, is now using her career in the electrical trade to build a permanent foundation for herself and her future.

Philip is following in his grandfather's footsteps not just learning a skill but honoring a multi-generational commitment to the craft.

For ProScore and its partners, supporting apprenticeship means investing in individuals who bring both skill and ownership to their work, people who understand that what they are building extends beyond the project at hand.

"Apprenticeship is about more than meeting demand, it's about developing individuals who take pride in their work and responsibility for their future," said Josh Oglesby, COO of ProScore Technologies. "The individuals coming through our programs are helping define what a strong, resilient workforce looks like."

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About ProScore Technologies

ProScore is a workforce solutions company committed to developing high-performance labor for the clean energy and construction sectors. Through structured apprenticeship programs and partnerships with industry leaders, ProScore supports career advancement and workforce development for the next generation of skilled tradespeople. ProScore Technologies powers this mission through a software platform designed to support regulatory compliance, workforce reporting, and operational oversight across the energy and construction industries, enabling clarity, confidence, and control from the jobsite to the boardroom. For more information, visit www.proscore.ai and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David Breedlove

Chief Financial Officer/ProScore Technologies LLC.

David.breedlove@proscore.ai

SOURCE: ProScore Technologies LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/proscore-honors-apprenticeship-week-and-highlights-the-individual-1161326