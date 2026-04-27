Tenzai Assembles Elite Security Leadership Team as AI Redefines Offensive Security

Industry veterans with decades of combined offensive security and go-to-market experience join Tenzai to build the world's most capable autonomous AI hacker

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Tenzai , the AI-native cybersecurity company redefining penetration testing through autonomous, agentic AI, today announced the appointment of four senior industry leaders: Nathan Perdue as Chief Revenue Officer, Ilan Stern as Chief People Officer, Heather Jones as AVP, North America Channel Sales, and Garret Weber as VP, Global Presales. The appointments signal a decisive move to scale Tenzai's commercial operations as the company prepares to meet rapidly growing enterprise demand for continuous, AI-driven offensive security testing.

The hires reflect a broader conviction taking hold across the security industry: the era of periodic, human-only penetration testing is being structurally disrupted. Development cycles have compressed to days, and AI-assisted tooling has put sophisticated offensive capability within reach of adversaries at scale. And security teams, already stretched thin, face a widening gap between the speed of software delivery and the depth of continuous validation they can realistically sustain.

Tenzai, founded by veteran offensive cyber experts, was purpose-built for this moment. Its autonomous AI agents don't scan for known signatures or run scripted checks - they read code, APIs, documentation, and runtime behavior to reason about how a system can be attacked, chain vulnerabilities into exploitable paths, and recover from failure the way experienced offensive security professionals do. The result is continuous, intelligent testing that organizations have historically accessed only intermittently, and at significant cost.

"We have always believed that the best offensive security thinking comes from operators who have seen the full arc of this industry - from the early days of building, through the development of major security platforms, to the enterprise scale that comes after a successful exit. These are people I've built with before. We know how each other works, we know what it takes to win, and we know what world class looks like. Getting the band back together, in such a critical time for AI, doesn't happen often. When it does, you move fast."

- Pavel Gurvich, CEO and Co-Founder, Tenzai

Leadership Appointments

Nathan Perdue, Chief Revenue Officer

Perdue brings decades of global security sales experience and joins Tenzai with a clear-eyed view of the structural shift underway. He joins having run with this team before - through building and scaling Guardicore that was ultimately acquired by Akamai - and is returning to the front lines of tech precisely because he sees Tenzai's approach as the quintessential response to a market inflection point that is already here.

"There are moments in a market where the window is open and the team is right, and if you hesitate, you miss it. This is one of those moments. The founders here are the real thing - cracked offensive security engineers and cyber veterans who built and proved their edge long before AI became the headline. Now AI is the headline, and they're already three moves ahead. This is a company that will win this category, not the one that watches it happen"

- Nathan Perdue, CRO, Tenzai

Ilan Stern, Chief People Officer

Stern joins Tenzai from Insight Partners, where he served as SVP People. He brings over three decades of HR leadership in high-growth technology companies, with deep experience building global organizations from early-stage through acquisition. Previously, Stern was VP of Human Resources at Guardicore where he helped scale the team through to its acquisition by Akamai. He has also held executive HR roles at Sisense, Panaya, Comverse, and ECI Telecom.

Heather Jones, AVP, North America Channel Sales

Jones brings deep channel and partner expertise to Tenzai, with a track record of building and scaling partner ecosystems that extend enterprise reach. Her focus will be on developing North American channel relationships that allow Tenzai's autonomous security capabilities to reach the enterprises that need them most - at the speed the current threat environment demands.

Garret Weber, VP, Global Presales

Weber joins to lead Tenzai's global presales function, translating the company's technical depth into commercial conviction. With extensive experience positioning complex security solutions to enterprise buyers, Weber will ensure that Tenzai's differentiation - autonomous offensive reasoning, not automation of the familiar - is articulated clearly and credibly at every stage of the sales process.

About Tenzai

Tenzai is an AI-native cybersecurity company building cutting-edge AI hackers to ensure enterprises deliver unbreakable code. Its platform actively hacks, exploits, and helps fix vulnerabilities across enterprise software - continuously and at scale. Founded in 2025 by cybersecurity veterans Pavel Gurvich, Ariel Zeitlin, Ofri Ziv, Itamar Tal, and Aner Mazur, Tenzai has raised $75 million in seed funding from leading investors including Battery Ventures, Greylock Partners, Lux Capital, and Swish Ventures. Read more: www.Tenzai.com

Media Contact:

Itai Singer, TellNY

Itai@tellny.com

SOURCE: Tenzai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tenzai-assembles-elite-security-leadership-team-as-ai-redefines-o-1161329