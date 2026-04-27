Huaneng has commissioned the 5.43 GW Xiaowan Hydropower-Solar Hybrid Project in Yunnan, combining 4.2 GW of hydropower and 1.23 GW of solar under a coordinated "hydro-solar intelligent control" system integrating 16 PV plants.Chinese state-owned energy company Huaneng Group has commissioned today the Huaneng Xiaowan Hydropower-Solar Hybrid Project in Yunnan province, in southwestern China. The facility is operated by the company's subsidiary Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower Co., Ltd. at the Xiaowan Hydropower Station. It has a total installed capacity of 5.43 GW, including 4.2 GW of hydropower ...

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