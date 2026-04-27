Asetek A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Asetek A/S is 21 May 2026.

Asetek A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by CQXA Holdings Pte. Ltd.

ISIN: DK0060477263 Name: Asetek Number of shares (of DKK 0,10): 318,239,258 shares (DKK 31,823,925.80) CBR No.: 34880522 ICB: 1010 Short name: ASTK Orderbook ID: 291227

_________________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33