Asetek A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Asetek A/S is 21 May 2026.
Asetek A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by CQXA Holdings Pte. Ltd.
|ISIN:
|DK0060477263
|Name:
|Asetek
|Number of shares (of DKK 0,10):
|318,239,258 shares (DKK 31,823,925.80)
|CBR No.:
|34880522
|ICB:
|1010
|Short name:
|ASTK
|Orderbook ID:
|291227
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