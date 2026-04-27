Today, April 27, 2026, Triton Fund 6, Bolero, Patrick Comer and Brett Schnittlich, through the company TriCarbs BidCo AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Cint Group AB (publ).

According to item 4.1.1 (d) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Cint Group AB (publ) Short name: CINT ISIN code: SE0015483276

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.