Diné Development Corporation: DDC Executive Vice President Named Dayton Business Journal Aerospace & Defense Awards Honoree

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation-owned IT, engineering, and professional services provider, is pleased to announce that Jeff Abney, Executive Vice President of Growth & Strategy, DOW, has been named a 2026 Dayton Business Journal Aerospace & Defense Awards honoree.

Abney was selected for his outstanding leadership and enduring impact on the aerospace and defense community. With more than 20 years of experience in government contracting and honorable service in the U.S. Air Force, he has played a significant role in advancing DDC's growth in the defense market and strengthening support of mission-critical warfighter missions.

As DDC's first corporate employee in Dayton, OH, Abney was instrumental in establishing the organization's initial presence in the region, building trusted relationships, aligning with mission priorities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and laying the foundation for long-term growth. Since his arrival, DDC has achieved double-digit growth in the Dayton market.

During his decade-long tenure at DDC, Abney has led strategic initiatives that have expanded the organization's defense footprint and deepened customer relationships. He has driven growth in key markets, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, Air National Guard, and Space Force. Prior to his current role, Abney led transformational growth as President of DDC IT Services, scaling the business from a $12 million 8(a) certified company to a $60 million company with more than 200 employees while supporting more than 90 defense contracts.

"Jeff has made a tremendous impact on DDC and the broader defense community in the region through his leadership and deep understanding of our customers' missions," said Dan Riggs, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at DDC. "His ability to drive growth, build strong partnerships, and deliver meaningful results makes this recognition well deserved. We are proud to see him recognized by the Dayton Business Journal."

"I'm honored to be selected alongside respected leaders in the aerospace and defense community," said Abney. "This award reflects the dedication of the entire DDC team and our shared commitment to advancing warfighter missions. I'm proud of what we've built together and look forward to continuing to expand DDC's impact across the defense landscape."

About DDC

Diné Development Corporation (DDC) delivers IT, engineering, and professional services that drive mission success. Powered by innovation, our family of companies brings value-driven solutions to enable government agencies to achieve high-impact outcomes. As a Tribally owned organization, we are committed to building sustainable prosperity for the Navajo Nation while delivering meaningful impact for the communities we serve. To learn more about our family of companies, visit ?www.ddc-dine.com.

Contact

For press inquiries, please contact Katie von Allmen, Director of Marketing, at katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com.

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ddc-executive-vice-president-named-dayton-business-journal-aerosp-1161334