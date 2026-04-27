Dental Consumables Market worth $54.0 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Dental Consumables Market is projected to grow from about USD 37.0 billion in 2026 to USD 54.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Browse through 750 market data tables and 70 figures spread across 650 pages and the in-depth TOC on the 'Dental Consumables Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Dental Consumables Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 37.0 billion

USD 37.0 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 54.0 billion

USD 54.0 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.9%

Dental Consumables Market Trends & Insights:

In 2025, dental restoration materials held a 27.8% share of the dental consumables market by product type, making it the leading segment.

By end user, the dental hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share in 2025, at 60.1%.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2026-2031.

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The global rise in awareness and emphasis on oral health and hygiene has emerged as a key driver of market growth, leading to increased demand for dental services and treatments. As a result, the uptake of dental consumables, including crowns, bridges, implants, and orthodontic products, continues to grow in line with the rising preference for preventive and corrective dental care.

In addition, the growth of the elderly population is a key driver of market growth, as older people often require more extensive dental treatments and prosthetics. Advances in dental materials and treatment technologies have further increased adoption by offering more effective, long-lasting, and cosmetically appealing alternatives for patients. Furthermore, the consistent rise in disposable incomes across emerging economies has led to increased spending on oral care, thereby accentuating the overall growth trend of the dental consumables market.

The global dental consumables market is segmented into six key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Among these, in 2025, Europe held the largest market share in the dental consumables market.

By product type, Dental restoration materials accounted for the largest share.

the market is segmented into dental implants, dental restoration materials, orthodontics, periodontics, infection control, endodontics, whitening products, finishing & polishing products, and other dental consumables. Among these, the dental restoration materials segment accounted for the largest share of the market, primarily driven by the high prevalence of dental conditions such as caries and tooth loss, which continue to generate strong demand for fillings, crowns, bridges, and related restorative solutions. Growing emphasis on aesthetic dentistry, along with an increasing preference for durable, tooth-colored materials, has further accelerated adoption in both developed and emerging markets.

Advancements in material science, including improvements in composites, ceramics, and adhesive technologies, have enhanced treatment efficiency, durability, and clinical reliability. These innovations have made restorative procedures more accessible and predictable. Furthermore, rising awareness of oral health, coupled with expanding access to dental services, continues to support the segment's sustained growth.

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By end user, Dental hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share.

The market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, DSOs, and other end users. Because of the high volume of dental treatments in these facilities and extensive access to advanced dental technologies and equipment, the dental hospitals and clinics segment has the largest market share. The segment's leading position is primarily attributable to the presence of qualified dentists, specialized treatment facilities, and the ability to offer a variety of services. The success of this segment in the dental consumables market is also supported by increased investment in upgrading clinical premises and by patients' demand for centralized, reliable care.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the dental consumables market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the dental consumables market during the forecast period, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure and better availability of dental services across developing economies. Increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene, along with a rising incidence of dental issues such as cavities and gum diseases, is fueling demand for both preventive care and restorative treatments. Economic factors, including rising disposable incomes and the expansion of the middle-class population, are contributing to higher expenditure on dental care, including aesthetic procedures. In addition, supportive government programs aimed at improving access to oral healthcare, along with growing investments from private sector participants, are accelerating market development. The uptake of advanced technologies such as digital imaging and CAD/CAM solutions is further improving clinical efficiency and treatment precision, thereby driving the demand for advanced dental consumables across the region.

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Top Companies in Dental Consumables Market:

The Top Companies in Dental Consumables Market include Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), ZimVie Inc. (US), Solventum (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Septodont Holding (France), Ultradent Products (US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), SDI Limited (Australia), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), Glidewell (US), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US).

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Related Reports:

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Endodontics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Oral Care Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Dental Consumables Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Dental Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2031

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