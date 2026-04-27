Classys Inc.: Classys Emerges as a Global Leader in Medical Aesthetics Beyond K-Beauty, Highlighting 45% Growth, 50%+ Margins, and Recurring Revenue Model

- Operations in 80+ countries with over 45,000 installed platforms and 66% international revenue mix

- Consumables account for 46% of revenue, with more than 5.5 million HIFU procedures performed annually worldwide

- Accelerating growth through two strategic M&A transactions over the past two years

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Classys Inc. (KOSDAQ: 214150), a global medical aesthetics platform company, has released its latest Annual Report, outlining its cumulative installed base and business structure across international markets.

According to the report, Classys operates in more than 80 countries worldwide and has reached a cumulative installed base of over 45,000 platforms, reflecting its expanding presence in the global medical aesthetics market.

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Founded in 2007, the company has maintained consistent growth and is accelerating its transition into a global platform business, supported by strong visibility into its 2026 outlook.

Industry participants note that Classys continues to strengthen its position in the global medical aesthetics market, driven by a combination of high growth and strong profitability.

Structural Shift Toward Aesthetic Energy-Based Devices market

The global medical aesthetics market is evolving, with strong demand continuing for injectable-based procedures led by companies such as Galderma. At the same time, growing attention is being directed toward energy-based treatments, as both providers and patients increasingly seek options that support more natural-looking outcomes.

Against this backdrop, Classys has developed a differentiated portfolio of energy-based devices (EBD) designed to address emerging needs across the market. The company strengthens its competitive positioning by focusing on clinical efficacy, treatment experience, and workflow efficiency. Its core strengths are further defined by consistency of outcomes, enhanced treatment speed, and platform scalability across multiple indications, supporting both operational efficiency for clinics and long-term growth potential.

Through this approach, Classys demonstrates both the drivers of its growth and the foundation of its competitive positioning in the global medical aesthetics market.

Strong Global Portfolio and Installed Base

Leveraging its proprietary technologies, Classys has built a global portfolio including Ultraformer (HIFU), Everesse(Volnewmer, MRF), and Quadessy (MNRF).

Its flagship HIFU device, Ultraformer, has been installed in more than 21,000 units worldwide, while its monopolar RF device Volnewmer has surpassed 3,300 units globally. Across all product lines, Classys has achieved a cumulative installed base exceeding 45,000 units, reinforcing its global footprint.

Platform Model Enabling Recurring Revenue and Profitability

As demand grows for cost-effective and operationally efficient solutions, clinics and medical spas increasingly prefer devices that can support both patient satisfaction and business sustainability.

Classys' business model is structured around continuous device utilization, enabling Medical Aesthetic Practices to operate equipment efficiently while maintaining long-term stability.

This model naturally supports recurring revenue, as consumables such as cartridges and tips are used repeatedly after initial platform installation.

As a result, consumables accounted for 46% of total revenue in 2025, while HIFU procedures performed using Classys devices exceeded 5.5 million worldwide last year.

The model combines scalability, predictability, and high profitability.

Classys maintains an operating margin exceeding 50%, reflecting the strength of its platform-driven revenue structure and global expansion strategy. Within the medical device industry, companies achieving both high revenue growth and high profitability remain relatively rare, further highlighting investor interest in Classys' business model.

Expanding Direct Global Operations

Classys is also evolving its global go-to-market strategy. Moving beyond a distributor-based model, the company is expanding direct operations in key markets including Japan and Brazil.

This transition enhances brand control, strengthens customer engagement, and supports higher consumables penetration, forming a structural foundation for long-term growth. Japan and Brazil are viewed as strategic hubs for further expansion across Asia and Latin America.

The company is also progressing regulatory approval in China. Entry into China is expected to complete Classys' presence across the three largest global medical aesthetics markets: the United States, Europe, and China. Industry participants view this as a key inflection point for the company's long-term growth trajectory.

Strong Growth Visibility in 2026

Industry observers highlight 2026 as a pivotal year for Classys, with strong earnings visibility.

The company has provided revenue guidance of approximately KRW 490 billion, representing 45% year-over-year growth.

This outlook reflects the combined impact of expanding direct operations in Japan and Brazil, increasing device adoption in Europe and the United States, and continued growth of its next-generation MRF(Monopolar RF) platform, Everesse(Volnewmer).

In addition, the shift toward direct sales is expected to enhance both growth and profitability, as revenue recognition increasingly aligns with end-customer pricing.

Long-Term Growth Story Through 2030

Looking ahead, Classys is positioned for structural growth through 2030.

The company has secured a full spectrum of aesthetic energy-based device (EBD) technologies, including HIFU, MRF, and MNRF, while also expanding its portfolio to include dermabrasion (Viclara) and laser devices, and aims to build a multi-device platform ecosystemevere.

This strategy enables clinics to operate multiple technologies within a unified platform, improving efficiency and scalability, and positioning Classys for continued expansion in the global medical aesthetics market.

To support this growth, Classys has actively pursued M&A, including the acquisition of Ilooda to expand its product portfolio and a Brazilian distributor to optimize its distribution network.

Through successful integration and execution, Classys has established a business model that combines high growth (30%+ CAGR) and high profitability (50%+ operating margin), reinforcing expectations for sustained long-term expansion through 2030.

About Classys

Founded in 2007, Classys Inc. (KOSDAQ: 214150) is a global medical aesthetics device platform company providing advanced energy-based devices (EBD) to more than 80 countries worldwide.

The company's portfolio includes globally recognized technologies such as high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), monopolar radiofrequency (MRF), and microneedle radiofrequency (MNRF), with flagship brands including Ultraformer (HIFU), Volnewmer / Everesse (MRF), Quadessy (MNRF), and Reepot (laser).

Classys addresses evolving needs across the global aesthetics market by offering scalable solutions designed to support both clinical validation and education-driven adoption based on KOL.

Through continuous investment in research and development, Classys has established a differentiated position in the global energy-based medical aesthetics market and continues to expand its presence as a leading platform company.

SOURCE Classys Inc.