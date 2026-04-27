Avex Music Group Announce Phase One $100 Million Global Publishing Acquisition Strategy

First Acquisition: Catalog of Infamous, Co-Writer/Co-Producer of Teddy Swims' Global Hit "Lose Control"

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex Music Group (AMG) today announced a $100 million initial commitment to acquire premier music publishing catalogs, music publishing companies, and culturally significant copyrights over the next 12 months, representing phase one of the company's global publishing catalog acquisition strategy.

Today's announcement establishes catalog acquisitions as a core division within AMG's global publishing business, building on the company's continued momentum in frontline publishing across North America, Asia, and key international markets.

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AMG's expansion into catalog follows a period of significant frontline success, including its recently announced global publishing administration partnership with Bruno Mars, as well as contributions to major global releases and chart performance across the past year. The company's publishing roster has been behind culturally impactful records including the Grammy Award winning song "Folded" by Kehlani (Kamal Wilson), "Nokia" by Drake (Elkan), and multiple releases from Tate McRae including "Sports Car," "Tit for Tat," and "Revolving Door" (Grant Boutin), among others, further reinforcing AMG's position in today's global music landscape.

As a Tokyo-founded company operating as a global music and entertainment group, AMG continues to scale its presence internationally, bridging East and West through a unified creative and commercial platform.

The first acquisition under the catalog acquisition strategy is the publishing catalog of acclaimed producer and songwriter Infamous (Marco Rodriguez), whose work has generated billions of global streams and includes "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims, a multi-platinum Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 record and one of the most commercially successful songs of the past year. The catalog also includes work with Lil Wayne and Charlie Puth.

"At Avex Music Group, we are focused on investing in culturally defining music at every stage, from creation through long-term ownership," said Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group and Founder of S10. "Our success in frontline publishing has created strong global momentum, and expanding into catalog is a natural evolution of that strategy. This initial $100 million represents the first phase of a broader, long-term commitment to building a scaled global catalog business."

The publishing acquisition strategy is led by Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein, alongside CFO Ryusuke (Ryan) Kamada and Spencer LeBoff, SVP, Head of Publishing & Acquisitions.

Financing for the initiative is supported through City National Bank.

ABOUT AVEX MUSIC GROUP

Avex Music Group (AMG) is the global music company of Avex Inc. (TYO: 7860), one of the world's leading entertainment companies. Headquartered in Los Angeles, AMG is led by CEO Brandon Silverstein, who oversees the global music group and serves as a board member and equity partner. AMG operates across frontline music publishing, recorded music, studio and creative services, and catalog and company acquisitions, alongside artist management through the world-renowned S10 Entertainment.

Avex Inc. operates globally across music, animation, live entertainment, merchandise, and more, employing over 1,500 people and generating around $1 billion in annual revenue. AMG brings Avex's creative and commercial vision to life on a global scale, bridging East and West through a unified platform spanning music and culture.

SOURCE Avex Music Group