Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der AI-Boom braucht günstigen Strom - Diese Aktie hat ihn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.04.2026 16:26 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apex Auto Solutions Inc. Launches Mobile App to Provide Consumers With Centralized Financial Visibility

Mobile application offers consolidated access to financial service information, savings history, and reminder notifications.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 /

Apex Auto Solutions Inc. announced the release of a mobile application intended to support customers in accessing and reviewing information related to services coordinated through the company.

According to Apex Auto Solutions Inc., consumers increasingly interact with multiple financial service providers and communication channels, which can make it difficult to locate records and confirm service details over time. The mobile app is designed to offer customers a single point of reference for reviewing service-related information connected to insurance reviews, protection services and refinance preparation support facilitated by the company.

Matthew Corey, founder of Apex Auto Solutions Inc., said the app was introduced to reflect changes in how customers prefer to access information.

"The app provides a digital reference point for customers who want a clearer way to review information associated with services they already manage," Corey said.

The company stated that information presented within the app is based on data entered by the customer and records generated during service coordination. Any figures or summaries displayed are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to predict outcomes or represent guarantees. Results may vary based on individual circumstances, available options and the accuracy of information supplied by the user.

Apex Auto Solutions Inc. does not originate, fund or service loans. The company provides financial readiness support, service coordination and consumer education designed to assist individuals in organizing existing financial obligations.

Additional information is available at https://apexautoconsulting.online/.

About Apex Auto Solutions Inc.

Apex Auto Solutions Inc. is a financial services support company that provides consumer-facing tools and assistance related to insurance review, protection services, refinance preparation and financial organization. The company emphasizes transparency, compliance and consumer education and does not operate as a bank, lender or financial institution.

Contact Information

Matthew Corey, Founder
Apex Auto Solutions Inc.
211 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 120
Chicago, IL 60606
Phone: (217) 405-7827
Email: support@apexautosolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: Apex Auto Solutions Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/apex-auto-solutions-inc.-launches-mobile-app-to-provide-consumers-with-centralized-finan-1159365

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.