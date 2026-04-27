Apex Auto Solutions Inc. Launches Mobile App to Provide Consumers With Centralized Financial Visibility

Apex Auto Solutions Inc. announced the release of a mobile application intended to support customers in accessing and reviewing information related to services coordinated through the company.

According to Apex Auto Solutions Inc., consumers increasingly interact with multiple financial service providers and communication channels, which can make it difficult to locate records and confirm service details over time. The mobile app is designed to offer customers a single point of reference for reviewing service-related information connected to insurance reviews, protection services and refinance preparation support facilitated by the company.

Matthew Corey, founder of Apex Auto Solutions Inc., said the app was introduced to reflect changes in how customers prefer to access information.

"The app provides a digital reference point for customers who want a clearer way to review information associated with services they already manage," Corey said.

The company stated that information presented within the app is based on data entered by the customer and records generated during service coordination. Any figures or summaries displayed are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to predict outcomes or represent guarantees. Results may vary based on individual circumstances, available options and the accuracy of information supplied by the user.

Apex Auto Solutions Inc. does not originate, fund or service loans. The company provides financial readiness support, service coordination and consumer education designed to assist individuals in organizing existing financial obligations.

Additional information is available at https://apexautoconsulting.online/.

About Apex Auto Solutions Inc.

Apex Auto Solutions Inc. is a financial services support company that provides consumer-facing tools and assistance related to insurance review, protection services, refinance preparation and financial organization. The company emphasizes transparency, compliance and consumer education and does not operate as a bank, lender or financial institution.

Contact Information

Matthew Corey, Founder

Apex Auto Solutions Inc.

211 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 120

Chicago, IL 60606

Phone: (217) 405-7827

Email: support@apexautosolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: Apex Auto Solutions Inc