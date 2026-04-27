New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Arnavutköy Municipality, a major district of Istanbul with a population of 400,000 and home to Istanbul Airport, which is the world's leading hub for global connectivity, has taken its sustainability agenda to the international stage at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Mustafa Candaroglu, Mayor of Arnavutköy

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Mayor Mustafa Candaroglu represented the municipality during the International Day of Zero Waste events, where he shared Arnavutköy's environmental policies and ongoing projects with a global audience. The municipality is also part of the International Zero Waste Cities Network, operating under the Zero Waste Foundation, reflecting its growing engagement in international sustainability platforms.

A $330 million commitment to a sustainable future

Since taking office in 2024, the municipal administration has maintained strict financial discipline, completing 153 projects fueled by an investment of approximately $330 million (15 billion TRY).

Emphasizing the broader relevance of local initiatives, "We are in New York, at the heart of the United Nations, inside the General Assembly building," stated Mayor Candaroglu. "The main reason we are here as Arnavutköy Municipality is the international recognition of our zero-waste, recycling, and sustainable environment efforts that we have consistently pursued over the past two years. Our projects are now followed not only locally, but internationally."

Committed to expanding the sustainability agenda

Mayor Candaroglu underlined that this international engagement strengthens the municipality's commitment to expanding its sustainability agenda. He also shared the details of the ongoing district-wide initiatives:

"We have launched a comprehensive education campaign across all 38 neighborhoods. Through our Directorate of Climate Change and Zero Waste, we have delivered training in schools, residential areas, and community spaces. While raising awareness around recycling, we have also established systems for separating waste at source, creating a functioning recycling infrastructure across the district."

Istanbul's Arnavutköy highlights zero-waste progress at the UN in New York

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Arnavutköy continues to leverage its strategic location to implement diverse environmental projects. "We introduced a model in Türkiye by constructing a noise barrier along the Southern Ring Road using recycled vehicle tires," he noted. "We are expanding our renewable energy capacity. In addition to solar energy systems in municipal buildings, we are developing a 250,000-square-meter solar power plant in Nigde. We are also exploring wave energy potential along the Karaburun coast."

Home to green transportation

Arnavutköy Municipality's environmental policies extend beyond energy, covering coastal management, Blue Flag-certified beaches, and carbon credit initiatives. A structured waste tracking system and source-separation practices ensure that recyclable materials are directed to licensed facilities.

Istanbul's Arnavutköy highlights zero-waste progress at the UN in New York

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Supporting its green transition, Arnavutköy also operates a fully free urban transport network powered by domestically produced electric vehicles.

As Türkiye prepares to host the COP31 Summit this November, Arnavutköy's participation in international zero-waste platforms and its presence at the United Nations position the district as an active contributor to global sustainability efforts and a reference point for local-level climate action.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294348

Source: B2Press BV