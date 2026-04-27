HONG KONG, Apr 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) today officially opened its seven flagship lifestyle and licensing events. The Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle are being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong at AsiaWorld-Expo, from today until 30 April. The Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference are running concurrently from today until 29 April, also at HKCEC. Together, the six trade fairs have attracted some 5,600 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions.HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong said: "Hong Kong has long served as the key gateway for global businesses connecting with the Chinese Mainland, playing the role of super connector and super value-adder that bridges the Chinese Mainland's vast market with the rest of the world. Backed by its solid strengths, well developed innovation ecosystem and robust intellectual property infrastructure, Hong Kong is the ideal base for companies to grow their businesses, pursue creativity and innovation, and bring them to commercial fruition."Creative gifts and home products converge; Gifts & Premium Fair and Home InStyle serve as platforms for new product launchesThe Gifts & Premium Fair and Home InStyle continue to offer buyers a diverse range of gifts and home products spanning cultural creativity, sustainability, innovative materials and gerontechnology. Selected highlights from both fairs are brought together on the new "Reimagine" themed floor at HKCEC Hall 5, giving buyers a one-stop overview of the latest global trends in lifestyle homeware and gifting products, while inspiring the industry to envision future product possibilities with fresh perspectives and inspiration.Both fairs are also attracting exhibitors to unveil latest products. Wei Yit Vacuum Flask Manufactory (Booth: 1E-D02), an exhibitor at the Gifts & Premium Fair, is debuting the Camel Brand MINI20 thermos blind box, created by Hong Kong illustrator Pen So and Hong Kong contemporary artist Jerry Cho. With the Camel Brand celebrating its 85th anniversary ' the same year as Bruce Lee's 85th birth anniversary - the exhibitor is also launching another special co-branded thermos.Home InStyle exhibitor PREN Ltd (Booth: 5E-C20) is making its first-ever public introduction of an infection-prevention mobile toilet ' an installation-free, waterless unit requiring no repeated disinfection and no direct contact with waste before and after use, incorporating health monitoring capabilities that seamlessly bring professional care into modern households.Gifts & Premium Fair spotlights design-led giftsThe Hall of Fine Designs at the Gifts & Premium Fair, located at HKCEC Hall 1, once again gathers over 100 local and international exhibitors, featuring premium, design-led products ranging from stationery and home accessories to smart collectibles incorporating the latest technologies. Star Industrial Co., Ltd (Booth: 1C-G03) presents the Red A "Made in Hong Kong" mini-series blind boxes, evoking nostalgic memories of Hong Kong daily life from the 1960s to the 1990s through iconic household items. Moral Team Holdings Ltd (Booth: 1C-E05) introduces the Napier Coded backpack designed for pickleball enthusiasts, crafted from recycled materials and combining sports with sustainability elements.Home InStyle shapes the future of home livingFunded by the Innovation and Technology Commission, Home InStyle this year presents the Gerontech and Innovative Material Pavilion (Booth: 5E-C20), showcasing over 20 local enterprises to feature gerontechnology products, smart living solutions and home products made from innovative materials.Scan Infinity Ltd presents the TechFitX Smart Sports Training System, which uses interchangeable modules and gamified training to help seniors easily build an exercise routine at home. The United Nations University Hub on Humanitarian Innovation and Technology at Lingnan University showcases IntuCREW, a smart power-assist solution designed to reduce the physical burden on caregivers when maneuvering wheelchairs. Other highlights include Sinomax's bionic ultrasonic sleep soother, German Pool's Natural Wellness Machine, and Afontane's self-cleaning bedding system.On the innovative materials front, Lotux International Holdings Co., Limited'sbiodegradable tableware and food containers are made from lotus stems alongside lotus fibre deodorising cat litter; Editecture showcases the reEDIT upcycled chair made from recycled plastic bottles and bottle cap fragments; and Mush Composites presents bio-based tiles produced from agricultural by-products and mycelium for decorative surface applications.Another focal point of Home InStyle, the Cultural and Creative Avenue, gathers design institutions and culturally inspired brands from over 10 countries and regions. Highlights include Indonesia's PT MANAMU ANAIA SUMBA (Booth: 5E-C09A) with its Banoura bracelets; Czech exhibitor Izaak Reich Crystal s.r.o. (Booth: 5E-A14), featuring handcrafted glass with over 150 years of heritage; UK exhibitor Block Design (Booth: 5E-C09B) with double-sided sculptural glass vases; Taiwan exhibitor Karari (Booth: 5E-A18) with incense accessories; and a Macao exhibitor (Booth: 5E-A16) featuring 3D-printed creations. Pantone returns as colour partner, presenting home d'cor trends through the PANTONE 2026 Colour of the Year "Cloud Dancer".Fashion InStyle showcases global innovation in fashion materialsThe highlighted zone NEXT@Fashion InStyle (NEXT), organised by the HKTDC and sponsored by the HKSAR Government's the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), returns this year to demonstrate how material innovation is driving industry transformation and advancing sustainability across the fashion sector. The Philippines joins as the featured partner, powered by the Philippine Trade and Investment Centre ' Hong Kong (PTIC-HK) and the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM). NEXT brings together over 60 exhibitors from across the globe.Exhibitors include Belgium's Bloom Biotech (Booth: 3F-F09), showcasing microalgae leather, the world's first carbon-neutral leather alternative produced through scalable green technology; At Booth: 3F-E04, Finland's Spinnova PLC's SPINNOVA' is a next-generation textile fibre derived from wood or waste cellulose, and compatible with conventional textile processes and seamlessly blendable with cotton to deliver scalable, recyclable solutions for apparel and beyond; and Vietnam's Thai Son S.P Co., Ltd. (Booth: 3F-F03), has a range of fabrics that includes ramie fabric, a material with over 3,000 years of history and celebrated for its outstanding performance and natural antibacterial properties. The NEXT zone also features exhibitors from Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Sweden, Thailand, and the United States, among others.Returning as project ambassador, Han Chong, founder and creative director of internationally acclaimed brand self-portrait, leads six local designer brands, each drawing on forward-looking materials selected from eight participating material suppliers to create cross-disciplinary collections. In a first for the project, materials sourced from beyond Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland are incorporated this year, bringing fresh creative momentum to the field of fashion material innovation. For example, design label WILSONKAKI fuses the world's lightest H2 fabric from French supplier Chargeurs PCC, mycelium leather from Indonesian supplier MYCL-Mycotech Lab, and natural fibres from Hong Kong supplier Texwinca Holdings Ltd, to craft everyday pieces that balance lightweight protection with a natural tactile quality through lamination and bonding techniques. The full design collection will be unveiled at tomorrow's NEXT fashion parade.Fashion InStyle also features dedicated zones including the Designer Spotlight, Materials Bazaar, Fashion Accessories, Women in Style, Bridal & Evening Wear, and Athleisure, presenting a rich selection of ready-to-wear and accessories. Glory G International Limited (Booth: 3G-B31) presents its "Resilience" collection of lightweight suede denim, challenging the conventional perception of heavy denim outerwear; Hong Kong Haiyuan Limited (Booth: 3G-F18) showcases decorative and functional tassel ornaments designed to be attached to handbags, keys and everyday accessories; while Bibi Hanum from Uzbekistan (Booth: 3F-G29) brings traditional silk ikat patchwork wrap skirts.Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong present green solutions and high-end craftsmanshipThe Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong,co-organised by the HKTDC and CIEC Exhibition Company (HK) Limited, continue to highlight innovative, eco-friendly and premium printing and packaging solutions. Elements Printing and Packaging Limited (Booth: 3-E01) introduces FSC Transparent Non-plastic packaging products and FSC Glassine Paper Bag, championing plastic-free, recyclable design principles. BSN International Hong Kong Limited (Booth: 3-E02) offers radio frequency identification (RFID) () labels incorporating paper-based inner layers for sustainable design. Guangzhou Xingqiyuan Trading Co., Ltd. (Booth: 3-E11) presents eco-friendly wet-press paper-pulp packaging made from agricultural waste.At DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong, Ijen Enterprises Ltd. (Booth: 3-A05) presents 3D rotating music boxes and vintage phonograph gift packaging that integrate music, storage and packaging. Marshallom (Holdings) Limited (Booth: 3-A08) showcases a floral-and-bird paper lantern canister with a dual-purpose design that extends the product lifecycle, alongside the "Victoria Harbour Day & Night" gift box combining light and shadow effects with storage and premium food packaging.Licensing Show launches IP and e-Commerce Support Services zone for the first timeThe Hong Kong International Licensing Show welcomes more than330 exhibitors from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and across Asia, showcasing more than 600 brands and intellectual property (IP) projects spanning arts and culture, animation and characters, brand extension, lifestyle, entertainment and sports licensing.In line with direction of the HKSAR Government's policy to strengthen Hong Kong businesses' competitiveness on cross-border e-commerce, the fair introduces for the first time a dedicated IP and e-Commerce Support Services zone. The zone unites e-commerce platforms, KOLs, marketing and PR firms ' including e-commerce platform Digitify Online Growth (Booth: 5G-E04) and marketing firm Matrix Promotion Limited (Booth: 5G-F01) ' to support brands and IPs in capitalising on the new opportunities generated by e-commerce growth. Throughout the fair, e-commerce associations will conduct workshops on topics including establishment of e-commerce platforms, global market expansion via e-commerce channels, and livestreaming commerce, equipping the industry to stay ahead of the curve.Headline IPs at the Licensing Show include Potatoz by 9GAG Limited (Booth: 5G-D20), LuLu the Piggy by Toyzeroplus Limited (Booth: 5G-A24), Caf' de Bollo by Yogurt Studio Ltd. (Booth: 5F-G20), along with Chinese Mainland IP Quby (Booth: 5G-A22), Korean IP LOTTY FRIENDS (Booth: 5F-G36) and Thai IP Warbie Yama (Booth: 5G-A51). Organised by the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) and sponsored by Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the HKSAR Government, the Design Licensing and Business (DLAB) Support Scheme again stages the DLAB Hong Kong Pavilion at the Hong Kong International Licensing Show, featuring close to 40 exhibitors showcasing a diverse portfolio of Hong Kong original brands and IPs. The HKTDC also continues its collaboration with the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, with Hong Kong Design Institute joining as a new partner this year, to present the Hong Kong Licensing Force Showcase, spotlighting the creativity of Hong Kong's emerging talents.The concurrent Asian Licensing Conference invites industry leaders to examine key market developments. Today's programme features Maura Regan, President and CEO of Licensing International, presenting the "Global Licensing Trends to Watch in 2026". With the FIFA World Cup taking place this year, the conference also welcomes Alessandro Villa, Senior Licensing Manager of FIFA, and Ivan Chan, Founder and CEO of Promotional Partners Worldwide to share the commercial strategies underpinning successful sports licensing. Mark Mao, Executive Vice President and Head of Sales at COVER Corporation will explore how Virtual YouTubers forge connections with GenZ through strategic social media engagement on the next day.Industry seminars and forums explore emerging market opportunitiesTo help industry professionals keep pace with the latest developments, around 60 thematic seminars, buyer forums, product presentations and launch events will be held throughout the fairs, covering trending topics including the silver economy, market trends, culture and innovation, and sustainability.Among the seminar highlights, the Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong will present a seminar co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Digital Printing Association, titled 'From Prompt to Reality: Revolutionizing Visual Design and Printing with Generative AI and Digital Printing', examining how generative AI and digital printing are driving innovative transformation across the industry.The Gifts & Premium Fair and Home InStyle will host 'Re-Gifted: Trends and Triumphs in Sustainable Home & Gift Design', exploring new directions in sustainable design. Fashion InStyle will stage the seminar 'Cultural Fusion in Lifestyle Design: The Surreal Aesthetics of Motifx', offering the industry the latest market insights, innovative thinking and practical strategies.Photo Download: https://bit.ly/4vQE39EOrganised by HKTDC, the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle, Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, Deluxe PrintPack Hong Kong, Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference open today, with the six trade fairs bringing together some 5,600 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regionsHKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong delivered the welcome remarks at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference this morning (27 April)(From left) Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of CCIDA, Drew Lai; Director, Asia Tourism Exchange Centre, Zhang Dong; HKTDC Executive Director, Sophia Chong; Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, HKSAR Government, Sum Fong Kwang, Vivian; Plan and Policy Analyst Expert Level, Ministry of Culture, Thailand, Narathorn Parndee; and President and CEO of Licensing International, Maura Regan, officiated the opening ceremonyThe Hall of Fine Designs at the Gifts & Premium Fair showcases a premium selection of design-led gifts, including stationery, home products and smart lifestyle items featuring innovative technologyAt Home InStyle, the Gerontech and Innovative Material Pavilion features more than 20 local exhibitors showcasing gerontech products, smart living solutions and innovative materials applied to the homeware and home textilesThe Cultural & Creative Avenue showcases cultural and creative home products from around the world, presenting distinctive brands and designs that celebrate diverse cultural heritagesFashion InStyle this year presents the spotlight zone NEXT@Fashion InStyle, with featured partner the Philippines bringing over 25 exhibitors to showcase local fashion materialsNEXT@Fashion InStyle project ambassador Han Chong (centre) leads six local designer brands in creating fashion collections incorporating selected innovative global materialsBSN International Hong Kong Limited showcases radio frequency identification (RFID) labels with paper-based inner layers at the Printing & Packaging Fair, highlighting both functionality and sustainable designAt DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong, Marshallom (Holdings) Limited presents its 'Victoria Harbour Day & Night' gift box, a multifunctional design combining decorative lighting, food packaging and storage, inspired by the changing scenery of Victoria HarbourThe Hong Kong International Licensing Show this year introduces for the first time the dedicated IP & e-Commerce Support Services zoneWebsitesHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enHong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkgiftspremiumfair/enHome InStyle: https://www.hktdc.com/event/homeinstyle/enFashion InStyle: https://www.hktdc.com/event/fashioninstyle/enHong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkprintpackfair/enDeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong: https://www.hktdc.com/event/deluxeprintpackhk/enHong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklicensingshow/enMedia enquiriesFor enquiries, please contact:Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle, HK Gifts & Premium Fair, HK International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong KongPandagon:Fraser Li Tel: 6083 5623 Email: pandagon.limited@gmail.comHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Clayton Lauw Tel: 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgHK International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing ConferenceRaconteur:Molisa Lau Tel: 6187 7786 Email: molisalau@raconteur.hkBetsy Tse Tel: 9742 7338 Email: betsytse@raconteur.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Winnie Kan Tel: 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgHKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.