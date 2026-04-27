RMSI is Recognized as a Star Company by MarketsandMarkets for Geospatial Intelligence (GeoAI)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMSI has been recognized as a star company in the Geospatial Intelligence (GeoAI) Market on the MarketsandMarkets Knowledge Store Platform. Market players featured in this category demonstrate strong capabilities in delivering advanced geospatial intelligence solutions that enable organizations to make faster, more informed, and strategic decisions. Recognized as a 'Star,' RMSI stands out for its strong and established product and service portfolio, extensive geographic and market presence, and its ability to devise and execute effective business strategies that drive sustained growth and competitiveness.

The market is driven by the growing demand for real-time, location-based insights to support faster and more accurate decision-making across industries. Organizations are increasingly leveraging geospatial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency, optimize asset management, and improve situational awareness across sectors such as infrastructure, utilities, telecommunications, and government, where companies like RMSI bring strong domain expertise and implementation capabilities. The expanding availability of high-resolution satellite imagery, UAVs, and IoT-enabled sensors is generating vast volumes of spatial data, driving the need for advanced platforms to process and analyze information at scale, while digital transformation and cloud-based solutions are enabling better data integration and utilization. In addition, rising demand to address challenges such as disaster management, climate resilience, infrastructure modernization, and network expansion is accelerating adoption, with enterprises and governments investing in integrated data and analytics capabilities to improve planning, risk assessment, and long-term decision-making outcomes.

In 2025, RMSI elevated its partnership status with Esri to Gold Partner. This recognition reflects RMSI's demonstrated expertise in deploying and scaling geospatial solutions using Esri technologies. The advancement strengthens RMSI's ability to support clients with enhanced technical capabilities, access to advanced tools, and alignment with Esri's global partner ecosystem.

Research Methodology

The Company Evaluation Matrix provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each of the key market players based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, distributors, etc., along with secondary research - product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player with respect to various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting a minimum of 25 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, focus/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About MnM Knowledge Store

Knowledge Store is the world's largest repository of premium insights on high growth niche markets. With a coverage across 12 industry domains and touching over 200,000 markets including high growth niche segments, disruptive technologies & newer applications, the platform is helping the Fortune 7,500 companies understand what matters the most to them. Offered as a cloud-based market intelligence platform, Knowledge Store is enabling multiple organizations to take advantage of emerging opportunities and get ahead in a hyper-competitive market. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform also targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Knowledge Store has also launched research studies in adjacent fields like Geospatial Imagery Analytics and Location Analytics.

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