Innodyne Systems, A First Class Air Company, Named "Best DER Repair" in 2026 Top Shop Awards

Industry recognition highlights engineering excellence and commitment to The First Class Way

LOUISVILLE, KY AND BLOOMFIELD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Innodyne Systems, a First Class Air Company, has been named the 2026 Top Shop Award winner for "Best DER Repair" by The145.com, one of the aviation industry's most respected and competitive maintenance and repair recognitions.

The Top Shop Awards recognize excellence across the global aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry, with winners selected by airlines, suppliers and industry professionals. These awards are widely regarded as a benchmark for quality, reliability, technical expertise and customer support in aviation maintenance. The awards process is highly competitive, with thousands of nominations and winners selected based on performance, engineering excellence, turnaround time, innovation and customer support, the key attributes that define leading DER repair providers.

Innodyne Systems' recognition as Best DER Repair reflects its industry-leading capabilities in engineering-driven repair solutions, innovative development of DER-approved repairs and its consistent ability to deliver high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to OEM maintenance.

"Being recognized as the Top Shop Best DER Repair 2026 winner by our industry peers is a tremendous honor," said Isac Roths, CEO of First Class Air. "This award is a direct reflection of the expertise, innovation and dedication of the Innodyne team. Their ability to develop high-value repair solutions and deliver for customers every day is exactly what The First Class Way represents. Doing things the right way, with a focus on quality, responsiveness and long-term value."

Innodyne Systems specializes in FAA- and EASA-certified MRO and DER repair services for complex airframe and electrical components, including nacelles, thrust reversers, flight control surfaces and structural systems. With deep expertise across composite, metallic and electro-mechanical components, the company provides advanced repair solutions that extend component life, improve reliability and reduce overall maintenance costs.

As part of First Class Air, Innodyne Systems plays a critical role in delivering integrated aftermarket solutions across the aircraft lifecycle. Its specialized DER engineering and repair capabilities complement a broader platform that includes distribution, MRO services, manufacturing, teardown programs and supply chain solutions, providing customers with a more connected and efficient service experience.

This recognition reinforces Innodyne Systems' position as a trusted partner to airlines, operators, and MRO organizations worldwide, while further demonstrating First Class Air's commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality service across all companies - The First Class Way.

To learn more about Innodyne Systems and its capabilities, visit https://firstclassair.com/innodyne-systems.

About First Class Air

First Class Air is an integrated family of aviation aftermarket companies delivering distribution, MRO & DER repair, PMA manufacturing, aircraft teardown, exchange programs, and supply chain solutions to operators worldwide. The specialized First Class companies include Survival Products, Cargo Repair, First Class Air Support, Cobalt Aero Services, and Innodyne Systems supporting cargo, commercial, regional, military, and business aviation customers across the global aircraft lifecycle. First Class Air is committed to delivering responsive, high-quality services and solutions The First Class Way. For more information, see FirstClassAir.com.

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For More Information:

Tamara Davis

Sr. Vice President of Public Relations

(270) 202-8516

tdavis@priceweber.com

SOURCE: First Class Air

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/innodyne-systems-a-first-class-air-company-named-%22best-der-repair%22-in-2026-to-1161325