Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of Evolve All-in-One UltraYield ETF (TSX: EASY).





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EASY seeks to provide attractive income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of leading global equity securities that have the potential to generate significant option premiums. To enhance yield, as well as to mitigate risk and reduce volatility, EASY will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of Evolve. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

With over $9 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. To learn more visit www.evolveetfs.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294368

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange