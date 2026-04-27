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ACCESS Newswire
27.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
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All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of NS12 S.p.A.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTCID:ATMH), a diversified technology company focused on fintech, global telecommunications, AI, data analytics, enterprise software and digital health solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire NS12 S.p.A., a leading Italian provider of IT consulting, system integration and digital services.

NS12 S.p.A. maintains long-standing relationships and contracts with major Italian institutions and enterprises, including Leonardo S.p.A., INPS, MEF (Ministero dell'Economia e delle Finanze), Telecom Italia, Fastweb and other prominent public and private organizations. The company specializes in mission-critical projects, cybersecurity and large-scale digital transformation initiatives.

This strategic acquisition significantly strengthens ATMH's European footprint and substantially enhances its capabilities in enterprise software, high-value government services and cybersecurity and digital health solutions.

Massimo Travagli, CEO of ATMH, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome NS12 into the ATMH group. This acquisition represents a key milestone in our European expansion strategy, adding proven expertise, recurring institutional revenue streams and a strong portfolio of contracts with leading organizations such as Leonardo, INPS, Telecom Italia and Fastweb."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional details will be provided upon completion of the acquisition.

About All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTCID: ATMH) is a U.S.-based technology company delivering innovative solutions in fintech, AI, telecommunications, cybersecurity, digital health and enterprise software. Through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, ATMH continues to expand its global presence and build a diversified portfolio of high-value technology services.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. ATMH undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Massimo Travagli CEO
All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.
https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com
Email: inquire@allthingsmobileanalytic.com
Phone: +1 (888) 350-4660

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/all-things-mobile-analytic-inc.-otc-pink-atmh-announces-the-acqui-1161339

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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