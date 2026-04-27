Val-D'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Ressources Cartier (TSXV: ECR) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026, which will take place on May 15th and 16th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of Ressources Cartier management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-4/

Cartier's Exploration Strategy: Targeted. Data-Driven. Scalable.

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Ressources Cartier

Cartier Resources is advancing one of Quebec's most compelling gold exploration stories. With a 100% owned land package covering more than 15 kilometres of the Larder Lake-Cadillac Fault Zone, the company is defining a new district-scale gold camp east of Val-d'Or.

In 2022, Cartier consolidated the East Cadillac property with its flagship Chimo Mine Project, creating a continuous, highly prospective land position. Drilling in 2023-2024 confirmed 10 gold-bearing zones across 10 kilometres, with standout results. Mineralization remains open in all directions, reinforcing the scale of the opportunity.

Backed by Agnico Eagle Mines (27% equity stake) and institutional investors, Cartier launched in 2025 a major 100,000-metre drill program running through 2027. This campaign will test near-surface systems while pursuing new discoveries identified by VRify's AI platform, which flagged 12 additional high-priority targets.

Cartier's lean, experienced team operates with all-in exploration costs below 110$/metre and leverages long-standing partnerships in Val-d'Or to maximize efficiency. Meanwhile, updated resource estimates and economic studies are underway, positioned against a gold price well above the $1,750 baseline of Cartier's 2023 PEA.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt, one of Europe's leading financial centers. The two-day event brings together up to 40 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, investors, analysts, and industry experts for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform for mining companies to connect with European institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, newsletter writers, and other key participants in the global resource sector.

Source: Soar Financial Partners