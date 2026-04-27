ZETTA Critical AI, a European innovator in secure, on-premise AI solutions for defense, law enforcement, and intelligence applications, announces the successful deployment of its advanced AI text analytics suite within Veritone's aiWARE platform, leveraging the U.S. Department of Defense's Iron Bank-certified environment

Addressing the Challenge of Intelligence at Scale

Government and law enforcement agencies face increasing pressure to analyze vast amounts of multilingual, unstructured data-from intercepted communications and digital evidence to open-source intelligence. Traditional tools often struggle to deliver consistent, high-accuracy insights while meeting strict compliance requirements.

At the same time, U.S. DoD Platform One initiative which includes Iron Bank, requires applications to meet the highest standards of cybersecurity, container hardening, and continuous validation.

Veritone sought to extend its AI ecosystem with a robust, secure, and modular text analytics capability able to operate natively within Iron Bank-certified infrastructure, deliver deterministic and schema-consistent outputs for intelligence workflows, scale across high-volume multilingual data pipelines, and maintain full compliance with FIPS and defense-grade security standards.

ZETTA Engines: AI Text Analytics Engine for Mission-Critical Workflows

ZETTA Engines is a containerized AI text analytics suite for processing video, images, and text, designed for seamless integration into the aiWARE ecosystem and enabling Veritone customers to enrich data pipelines with advanced NLP capabilities. It delivers structured entity extraction (NER) with consistent taxonomy enforcement, document-level sentiment analysis for prioritization and risk detection, topic classification using the IPTC Newscodes taxonomy, and deterministic, schema-driven JSON outputs to support downstream analytics, correlation, and visualization workflows.

ZETTA Engines were delivered as hardened, containerized components compliant with Iron Bank requirements, providing FIPS-compliant cryptography, full air-gapped deployment with no external dependencies, continuous vulnerability scanning and container hardening, and strict data sovereignty within controlled infrastructure. This ensures alignment with U.S. Department of Defense cybersecurity standards for mission-critical environments.

Seamless Integration with Veritone aiWARE

The integration leverages aiWARE's flexible orchestration capabilities, allowing ZETTA's AI engines to operate as modular components within larger AI workflows.

The aiWARE platform enables rapid creation of AI pipelines through low-code workflows, seamless integration via REST and GraphQL APIs, near real-time processing with scalable resource allocation, and secure, auditable access control and governance.

This architecture allows users to combine ZETTA's text analytics with other AI engines (e.g., speech-to-text, translation, video analytics), creating end-to-end intelligence pipelines.

Operational Impact

By integrating ZETTA's AI text analytics into aiWARE, Veritone enables faster extraction of intelligence from large-scale unstructured data, improves consistency through standardized schemas, enhances real-time situational awareness, reduces manual analysis effort, and ensures compliance with defense-grade security standards.

About ZETTA Critical Artificial Intelligence

ZETTA Critical AI (ZA Cloud SRL) www.zettacritical.ai is a Romanian company specializing in on-premise, secure AI solutions for defense, intelligence, and regulated industries. Its product suite includes adaptable AI engines for multi-modal video, speech, image and text analytics.

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Contacts:

George Bara

0040752200344

george@zettacritical.ai