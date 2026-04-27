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ACCESS Newswire
27.04.2026 17:26 Uhr
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OurFamilyWizard Expands International Reach with Launch in France and Spain

New availability and localized support bring the premier co-parenting tools to more families across Europe.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / OurFamilyWizard, the pioneer of co-parenting technology trusted by more than one million parents and professionals worldwide over 25 years, today announced its expansion into France and Spain. With significant growth already occurring in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the company is excited to increase access to its products and educational materials across Europe.

With co-parents served in more than 140 countries-including 26 of the 27 European Union member states - OurFamilyWizard has proven its ability to support more effective co-parenting and better outcomes for children worldwide. Building on this momentum, the company is doubling down on its European expansion with localized language and euro-based currency support beginning with France and Spain, with additional languages planned.

"Our mission is to support families through life's most challenging transitions with clarity, structure, and empathy," said Nick VanWagner, CEO of In Tandem, parent company of OurFamilyWizard. "Launching a localized product into France and Spain allows us to reach more families who need a better way to communicate, stay organized, and focus on what matters most: their children."

While OurFamilyWizard has already earned organic traction in Europe, this strategic expansion responds to a clear gap in the market. Separated and divorced parents often rely on general-purpose tools like messaging apps, email, and shared calendars. OurFamilyWizard, on the other hand, offers tools developed specifically to manage shared schedules and living arrangements, coordinate child-related decisions, and mitigate emotional tension between co-parents. Family law professionals can use this tool to help their clients co-parent more amicably and constructively over the long term.

The European launch is supported by partnerships with family law firms and organizations across these regions: BWG Associés, Chauveau Mulon & Associés, Alexandre Boiché & Associés, Divorce Differently, Ambes Advocats, and Derecho Consciente Abogados will introduce parents and professionals to co-parenting technology that supports child wellbeing. "In Europe," says Alexandre Boiché of Alexandre Boiché & Associés, "families have lacked access to a dedicated co-parenting solution, and many rely on fragmented tools. Introducing a platform like OurFamilyWizard fills an important gap and offers a clearer way forward for co-parents, while making it easier for professionals to support better outcomes."

OurFamilyWizard plans to expand into more languages and countries, continuing to develop culturally responsive tools that reflect the diverse realities of families around the world. "Our vision is to make healthier co-parenting possible for every family, regardless of location," said VanWagner. "This expansion brings us closer to that goal."

OurFamilyWizard is now available in France and Spain via the App Store, Play Store, and web.

About OurFamilyWizard

OurFamilyWizard is the world's leading co-parenting communication platform, offering tools for families to support more seamless and successful parenting across separate homes. Since 2001, more than one million parents and family law practitioners have trusted OurFamilyWizard's co-parenting platform to help divorced or separated families effectively manage messaging, shared calendars, expenses, audio and video calls, files, and other critical family information. These tools can reduce the risk of parents returning to court.

OurFamilyWizard is part of In Tandem, a global technology platform dedicated to developing solutions that enhance connection, organization, and peace of mind across key stages and milestones of family life. Its portfolio includes OurFamilyWizard, Cozi, FamilyWall, and Custody Navigator. Learn more at InTandem.com.

Media Contact

Sara Klemp, Director of Marketing
Email: learn@ourfamilywizard.com
Phone: 866-755-9991

SOURCE: OurFamilyWizard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ourfamilywizard-expands-international-reach-with-launch-in-france-1161142

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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