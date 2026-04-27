First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Declares a Cash Dividend

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCID:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.5 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $1.7 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025, respectively. Basic earnings per common share for the three months ending March 31, 2026, was $0.18, compared to $0.08 for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors has unanimously declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for shareholders of record on May 13, 2026, with a payable date of May 28, 2026.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, "The growth in loans receivable and investment securities and operational results during the first quarter of 2026 demonstrate the continuation of the successful execution of the organic growth initiatives established and enacted starting with the first quarter of 2025. Net income on both a year-over-year and linked quarter basis reflects increases in revenue and the profitability metrics that accompany that performance. The additional capital raised through the Subordinated Note Offering occurred in the absence of any shareholder ownership dilution and allowed for the prudent deployment of a portion of that capital to repurchase an additional 3.0 million common shares at $7.00 per share which was a material discount to our tangible book value, accretive to book value calculations and improved our tangible book value by $0.75 per share year-over-year to $9.22 per share at quarter end."

Continuing, he stated, "The reinstatement of a cash dividend, which is 25% greater than previous cash dividend declarations prior to cessation, underscores the confidence the Board and Management have in our collective ability to successfully formulate, engage and execute corporate initiatives that have the capacity to provide enhancements to franchise and shareholder value. We look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, heartened by the confidence that our dedicated shareholders have in our ability to perform on their behalf."

Financial Highlights

Total interest and dividend income increased by $4.5 million or 21.8% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year, and an increase in the average yield of interest earning assets.

Total interest expense increased by $1.0 million or 8.5% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025 as a result of the growth in borrowings (primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances) used primarily to fund loan growth and the issuance of subordinated notes.

Total loans increased by $48.7 million or 3.4% to $1.47 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased by $28.1 million or 2.2% to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025.

Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average total assets increased by thirty-four basis points to 0.78% at March 31, 2026, compared to 0.44% at March 31, 2025.

Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average shareholders' equity increased by 427 basis points to 8.20% at March 31, 2026, compared to 3.93% at March 31, 2025.

Book value per common share increased by $0.75 or 8.9% to $9.22 at March 31, 2026, compared to $8.47 at March 31, 2025.

Net interest margin increased fifty-two basis points to 2.85% as of March 31, 2026, from 2.33% at March 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $26.1 million or 1.5% to $1.82 billion at March 31, 2026, from $1.79 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total loans receivable, total investment securities and bank-owned life insurance, offset by a decrease in total cash and cash equivalents during the three months ending March 31, 2026, in an effort to deploy lower yielding liquid assets into higher yielding loans and investment securities.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $74.3 million or 54.5% to $62.1 million at March 31, 2026, from $136.4 million at December 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily due to funding of loan growth and investment securities purchases.

Total investment securities increased by $36.0 million or 21.9% to $200.3 million at March 31, 2026, from $164.3 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $47.7 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $5.7 million in redemptions and maturities and $6.0 million of amortization of mortgage-backed securities.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $49.2 million or 3.5% to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2026, from $1.40 billion at December 31, 2025. Commercial mortgage loans increased $22.9 million, construction loans increased $22.4 million, and 1-4 family mortgage loans increased $5.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in multifamily loans of $2.0 million. The allowance for credit losses decreased by $478,000 or 3.0% to $15.5 million or 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2026, as compared to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025, based on an evaluation of the quantitative and qualitative factors used for the CECL Model and a comprehensive review of the Bank's loan loss history.

Total deposits increased $28.1 million or 2.2% to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2026, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025. Money market deposits increased $29.2 million, non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $5.3 million, savings accounts increased $3.3 million, and brokered CDs increased $18.6 million, partially offset by a decrease of $27.9 million in certificates of deposit.

Borrowings, which are primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $13.0 million or 5.1% to $265.5 million at March 31, 2026, from $252.5 million at December 31, 2025, which assisted in the facilitation of the loan and investment growth discussed previously.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $19.0 million or 10.8% to $156.4 million at March 31, 2026, from $175.4 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to an increase in treasury stock of $21.2 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $453,000, partially offset by an increase of $2.6 million in retained earnings. During the three months ending March 31, 2026, the Company completed a tender offer to repurchase 3.0 million shares of its outstanding common stock at $7.00 per common share for a total cost of $21.0 million which resulted in an increase in treasury stock.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $3.5 million or 40.1% to $12.1 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, from $8.6 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income of $4.5 million as a result of an increase in the average balance of average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.0 million as a result of an increase in the average balance of average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $4.5 million or 21.8% to $24.9 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, from $20.5 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $3.9 million or 22.7% to $21.3 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $17.4 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $185.6 million or 14.9% to $1.43 billion for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $1.24 billion for the three months ending March 31, 2025. Average yield on loans receivable was 6.05% for the three months ending March 31, 2026, increasing thirty-eight basis points over the comparative time period in 2025. Interest income on investment securities increased by $662,000 or 35.6% to $2.5 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $1.9 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $26.5 million or 17.5% to $178.1 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $151.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by seventy-six basis points to 5.66% for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to 4.90% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $159,000 or 16.0% to $834,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $1.0 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of sixty-two basis points to 3.50% for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to 4.12% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock increased moderately as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $3.1 million to $12.5 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $9.4 million for the same period in the prior year despite a decrease in average yield of 160 basis points to 7.74% for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to 9.34% for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $1.0 million or 8.5% to $12.8 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, from $11.8 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $218.3 million or 18.2%, to $1.42 billion for the three months ending March 31, 2026, from $1.20 billion for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The increase in total interest expense was attributable to an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of thirty-two basis points to 3.67% for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to 3.99% for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $111.5 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities, a $67.9 million increase in average wholesale borrowings, and a $39.0 million addition of subordinated notes for the three months ending March 31, 2026. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and strategic initiatives as well as to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $617,000 reversal of provision for credit losses as compared to a $83,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2026, was primarily due to management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors, and a comprehensive loss history review, which impacts the CECL model calculations , despite an increase of $48.7 million in gross loans receivable. The Company recorded a $478,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans, a $125,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $14,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at March 31, 2026, and 2025 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by fifty-two basis points to 2.85% for the three months ending March 31, 2026, compared to 2.33% for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $214.2 million or 14.3% to $1.72 billion for the three months ending March 31, 2026, compared to $1.50 billion for the three months ending March 31, 2025, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.89% for the three months ending March 31, 2026 from 5.52% for the three months ending March 31, 2025, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.67% for the three months ending March 31, 2026 from 3.99% for the three months ending March 31, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities of $218.3 million or 18.2% to $1.42 billion for the three months ending March 31, 2026, from $1.20 billion for the three months ending March 31, 2025.

Non-interest income decreased by $404,000 or 29.0% to $1.0 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, from $1.4 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The decrease in total non-interest income was primarily due to a decrease of $752,000 in other income, partially offset by increases in service charges and fees of $61,000 and BOLI income of $287,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2026. Other income for the three months ending March 31, 2025, was impacted by a non-recurring $778,000 gain recorded on the sale of a Company owned property. BOLI income increased as result of the Company purchasing $13.4 million in new BOLI policies to insure additional employees as well as an increase in the rate of return on the policies.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.2 million or 15.7% to $9.1 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, compared to $7.9 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $394,000 or 8.3% to $5.1 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $4.7 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount as a result of the growth of the Bank, annual merit increases, employee incentives and increased health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $195,000 or 16.9% to $1.4 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $1.2 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025, primarily due to increase in facilities maintenance contracts, lease expense, and other real estate owned expenses. Advertising and marketing expense increased $53,000 or 96.4% to $108,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $55,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in advertising campaigns and product promotions. Professional fees increased $103,000 or 20.1% to $615,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2026, as compared to $512,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2025, primarily due to increase in director fees, partially offset by a decrease in audit and legal fees. FDIC insurance assessment increased $64,000 or 29.0% to $285,000, for the three months ending March 31, 2026, from $221,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2025, as a result of the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $417,000 or 50.4% to $1.2 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, from $828,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2025, primarily due to a $200,000 accrual to miscellaneous expenses related to various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on our organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $739,000 or 183.4% to $1.1 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, from $403,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The increase in income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $2.5 million or 121.3% to $4.6 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026, from $2.1 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, was 24.8% compared to 19.4% for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses decreased by $478,000 or 3.0% to $15.5 million or 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2026, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.18% of total loans at March 31, 2025. During the three months ending March 31, 2026, the Company reversed $478,000 in provision for credit losses and had no charge-offs or recoveries. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both the quantitative and qualitative factors and a comprehensive loss history review, changes in the allowance for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2026, were adjusted accordingly.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $11.4 million or 0.78% of total loans at March 31, 2026, as compared to $10.5 million or 0.74% of total loans at December 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans increased by $900,000 from December 31, 2025, primarily as a result of one commercial real estate loan which was reclassed to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2026. The allowance for credit losses was 136.2% of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2026, compared to 152.4%, at December 31, 2025.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank's investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank's products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Amount % Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash on hand $ 2,237 $ 2,573 $ (336 ) -13.1 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 59,850 133,845 (73,995 ) -55.3 % Total cash and cash equivalents 62,087 136,418 (74,331 ) -54.5 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 83,492 38,684 44,808 115.8 % Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost 116,948 125,780 (8,832 ) -7.0 % Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities (105 ) (119 ) 14 -11.8 % Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 116,843 125,661 (8,818 ) -7.0 % Total investment securities 200,335 164,345 35,990 21.9 % Restricted stock 13,464 12,879 585 4.5 % Loans receivable 1,467,440 1,418,701 48,739 3.4 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,541 ) (16,019 ) 478 -3.0 % Net loans receivable 1,451,899 1,402,682 49,217 3.5 % Premises and equipment, net 11,130 10,966 164 1.5 % Right-of-use asset 16,743 17,119 (376 ) -2.2 % Accrued interest receivable 8,089 7,594 495 6.5 % Bank owned life insurance 41,611 27,697 13,914 50.2 % Other real estate owned 6,937 6,937 - N/A Deferred tax asset, net 3,269 3,496 (227 ) -6.5 % Other assets 4,854 4,188 666 15.9 % Total assets $ 1,820,418 $ 1,794,321 $ 26,097 1.5 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 176,280 $ 171,010 $ 5,270 3.1 % Interest-bearing 1,147,468 1,124,686 22,782 2.0 % Total deposits 1,323,748 1,295,696 28,052 2.2 % Borrowings 265,500 252,500 13,000 5.1 % Subordinated notes, net 38,965 38,953 12 N/A Accrued interest payable 2,409 1,965 444 22.6 % Lease liability 18,279 18,612 (333 ) -1.8 % Other liabilities 15,111 11,204 3,907 34.9 % Total liabilities 1,664,012 1,618,930 45,082 2.8 % Commitments and contingencies - - - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - - N/A Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized - - - N/A Additional paid-in capital 91,280 91,201 79 0.1 % Retained earnings 115,828 113,221 2,607 2.3 % Treasury stock (50,070 ) (28,852 ) (21,218 ) 73.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (632 ) (179 ) (453 ) 253.1 % Total stockholders' equity 156,406 175,391 (18,985 ) -10.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,820,418 $ 1,794,321 $ 26,097 1.5 % Shares issued 24,474,830 24,462,830 Shares outstanding 16,964,579 19,952,579 Treasury shares 7,510,251 4,510,251

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 21,331 $ 17,388 $ 3,943 22.7 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 769 182 587 322.5 % Held-to-maturity 1,750 1,675 75 4.5 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 834 993 (159 ) -16.0 % Restricted stock dividends 242 220 22 10.0 % Total interest and dividend income 24,926 20,458 4,468 21.8 % Interest expense: Deposits 9,485 9,731 (246 ) -2.5 % Borrowings 2,530 2,106 424 20.1 % Subordinated notes 829 - 829 N/A Total interest expense 12,844 11,837 1,007 8.5 % Net interest income 12,082 8,621 3,461 40.1 % (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (478 ) 13 (491 ) -3776.9 % (Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments for credit losses (125 ) 19 (144 ) -757.9 % (Reversal of) provision for credit losses - HTM securities (14 ) 51 (65 ) -127.5 % Total (reversal of) provision for credit losses (617 ) 83 (700 ) -843.4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,699 8,538 4,161 48.7 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 354 293 61 20.8 % Bank owned life insurance income 527 240 287 119.6 % Other income 109 861 (752 ) -87.3 % Total non-interest income 990 1,394 (404 ) -29.0 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,134 4,740 394 8.3 % Occupancy and equipment expense 1,352 1,157 195 16.9 % Advertising and marketing 108 55 53 96.4 % Professional fees 615 512 103 20.1 % Data processing expense 353 342 11 3.2 % FDIC insurance assessment 285 221 64 29.0 % Other operating expenses 1,245 828 417 50.4 % Total non-interest expenses 9,092 7,855 1,237 15.7 % Income before income taxes 4,597 2,077 2,520 121.3 % Income tax provision 1,142 403 739 183.4 % Net income $ 3,455 $ 1,674 $ 1,781 106.4 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 127.1 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.18 0.08 0.10 126.9 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 19,021 20,392 (1,371 ) -6.7 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 19,030 20,435 (1,405 ) -6.9 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 Three months ended March 31, 2025 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 96,741 $ 834 3.50 % $ 97,808 $ 993 4.12 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 55,808 769 5.51 % 11,672 182 6.25 % Held-to-maturity 122,309 1,750 5.72 % 139,935 1,675 4.79 % Total investment securities 178,117 2,519 5.66 % 151,607 1,857 4.90 % Restricted stock 12,510 242 7.74 % 9,433 220 9.34 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 997 12 4.88 % 881 7 3.16 % Home equity loans 1,551 31 8.11 % 2,384 50 8.52 % Construction loans 56,038 1,130 8.07 % 104,991 2,057 7.84 % Commercial loans 39,943 879 8.80 % 42,935 845 7.87 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,307,412 18,924 5.79 % 1,060,105 13,936 5.26 % Residential mortgage loans 7,745 66 3.46 % 11,598 136 4.76 % SBA loans 15,978 289 7.23 % 21,131 357 6.75 % Total loans receivable 1,429,664 21,331 6.05 % 1,244,025 17,388 5.67 % Total interest-earning assets 1,717,032 24,926 5.89 % 1,502,873 20,458 5.52 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (16,014 ) (14,800 ) Cash on hand 3,226 1,927 Other assets 88,974 67,951 Total non-interest-earning assets 76,186 55,078 Total assets $ 1,793,218 $ 1,557,951 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 93,052 $ 510 2.22 % $ 77,377 $ 404 2.12 % NOW accounts 4,114 24 2.37 % 8,629 62 2.91 % Money market accounts 276,647 1,889 2.77 % 258,121 2,107 3.31 % Savings accounts 76,955 448 2.36 % 39,467 195 2.00 % Certificates of deposit 528,222 5,092 3.91 % 486,298 5,125 4.27 % Brokered CDs 157,322 1,522 3.92 % 154,957 1,838 4.81 % Borrowings 244,755 2,530 4.19 % 176,878 2,106 4.83 % Subordinated notes 38,952 829 8.51 % - - N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,420,019 $ 12,844 3.67 % 1,201,727 $ 11,837 3.99 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 170,687 154,448 Other liabilities 31,556 29,196 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 202,243 183,644 Stockholders' equity 170,956 172,580 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,793,218 $ 1,557,951 Net interest spread 2.22 % 1.53 % Net interest margin $ 12,082 2.85 % $ 8,621 2.33 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)

As of and for the quarters ended (In thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 Summary earnings: Interest income $ 24,926 $ 25,321 $ 24,113 $ 21,739 $ 20,458 Interest expense 12,844 12,667 13,266 12,099 11,837 Net interest income 12,082 12,654 10,847 9,640 8,621 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (617 ) 348 452 712 83 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,699 12,306 10,395 8,928 8,538 Non-interest income 990 732 859 586 1,394 Non-interest expense 9,092 8,851 8,485 7,806 7,855 Income before income tax expense 4,597 4,187 2,770 1,708 2,077 Income tax expense 1,142 1,010 687 385 403 Net income $ 3,455 $ 3,177 $ 2,082 $ 1,323 $ 1,674 Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 Earnings per share - diluted 0.18 0.16 0.10 0.07 0.08 Book value at period end 9.22 8.79 8.63 8.51 8.47 Shares outstanding at period end 16,965 19,953 20,010 20,096 20,130 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 19,021 19,994 20,077 20,095 20,392 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 19,030 20,011 20,079 20,095 20,435 Balance sheet data (at period end): Total assets $ 1,820,418 $ 1,794,321 $ 1,709,669 $ 1,689,642 $ 1,581,983 Investment securities, available-for-sale 83,492 38,684 26,605 26,605 26,789 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 116,843 125,661 145,572 153,324 151,009 Loans receivable 1,467,440 1,418,701 1,395,847 1,376,116 1,256,247 Allowance for credit losses (15,541 ) (16,019 ) (15,866 ) (15,220 ) (14,834 ) Total deposits 1,323,748 1,295,696 1,282,904 1,247,358 1,202,079 Stockholders' equity 156,406 175,391 172,610 171,000 170,422 Selected performance ratios: Return on average total assets 0.78 % 0.73 % 0.48 % 0.33 % 0.44 % Return on average stockholders' equity 8.20 % 7.24 % 4.79 % 3.10 % 3.93 % Average yield on earning assets 5.89 % 6.07 % 5.79 % 5.58 % 5.52 % Average cost of funding liabilities 3.67 % 3.74 % 3.95 % 3.87 % 3.99 % Net interest margin 2.85 % 3.03 % 2.61 % 2.47 % 2.33 % Efficiency ratio 69.55 % 66.12 % 72.48 % 76.33 % 78.43 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.15 % 0.36 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 2.06 % 2.04 % 1.97 % 1.94 % 2.04 % Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.78 % 0.74 % 0.89 % 1.30 % 3.02 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.01 % 0.97 % 1.13 % 1.06 % 2.40 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 136.16 % 152.35 % 128.38 % 84.97 % 39.12 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.18 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans N/A -0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Liquidity and capital ratios: Net loans to deposits 109.68 % 108.26 % 107.57 % 109.10 % 103.27 % Average loans to average deposits 109.39 % 111.04 % 108.43 % 107.13 % 105.49 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.59 % 9.77 % 10.10 % 10.12 % 10.77 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.93 % 14.93 % 12.32 % 12.53 % 13.29 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.56 % 11.32 % 11.24 % 11.44 % 12.16 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 9.56 % 11.32 % 11.24 % 11.44 % 12.16 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.76 % 10.22 % 10.12 % 10.59 % 10.74 %

Press Contact:

Donald Mindiak

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Lakewood, NJ 08701

(732) 364-0032

dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com

http://firstcommercebk.com

SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-commerce-bancorp-inc.-reports-first-quarter-2026-results-and-d-1161342