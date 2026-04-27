TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 27

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 104.11 XD GG00B90J5Z95 24 th April 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at24 th April 2026

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Aileen Organ +353 (0)1 542 2873

Date:April 27, 2026