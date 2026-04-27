Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der AI-Boom braucht günstigen Strom - Diese Aktie hat ihn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JU1D | ISIN: US55405Y1001 | Ticker-Symbol: 1MA
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 18:46
237,40 Euro
-3,30 % -8,10
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
231,20236,7019:47
231,20236,7019:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: MACOM to Enter into Agreements to Further Strengthen Supply Chain

LOWELL, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it will enter into Long-Term Supply Agreements ("LTSAs") with IQE plc ("IQE") for epitaxial services spanning multiple technologies. The LTSAs are expected to further secure supply in support of MACOM's growth strategy.

In parallel with the LTSAs, subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining certain regulatory clearances, MACOM will participate in a financing transaction with IQE. MACOM's proposed investment in IQE will total £45 million, in the form of equity and a convertible loan note. As part of the investment, MACOM will receive representation on IQE's board of directors.

"IQE is an important supplier to MACOM. We believe this transaction will strengthen our supply chain resilience, while positioning IQE to improve its balance sheet and financial performance across its business," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM.

About MACOM
MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. To learn more, visit https://www.macom.com/.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM's supply chain resilience and the expected benefits of the transaction to IQE's balance sheet and financial performance.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressures; any failure to accurately anticipate demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; our dependence on a limited number of customers; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively; and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.
Stephen Ferranti
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
P: 978-656-2977
E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.