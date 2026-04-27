MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: MACOM to Enter into Agreements to Further Strengthen Supply Chain

LOWELL, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it will enter into Long-Term Supply Agreements ("LTSAs") with IQE plc ("IQE") for epitaxial services spanning multiple technologies. The LTSAs are expected to further secure supply in support of MACOM's growth strategy.

In parallel with the LTSAs, subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining certain regulatory clearances, MACOM will participate in a financing transaction with IQE. MACOM's proposed investment in IQE will total £45 million, in the form of equity and a convertible loan note. As part of the investment, MACOM will receive representation on IQE's board of directors.

"IQE is an important supplier to MACOM. We believe this transaction will strengthen our supply chain resilience, while positioning IQE to improve its balance sheet and financial performance across its business," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. To learn more, visit https://www.macom.com/.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM's supply chain resilience and the expected benefits of the transaction to IQE's balance sheet and financial performance.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressures; any failure to accurately anticipate demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; our dependence on a limited number of customers; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively; and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com