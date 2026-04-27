EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.04.2026 / 18:16 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement on the Summary of 2026 A Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (Draft)

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 27 April 2026 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Summary of 2026 A Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (Draft)

The full announcement is available at:

https://smart-home.haier.com/media/e4ipv13k/announcement-on-the-summary-of-2026-a-share-core-employee-stock-ownership-plan-draft.pdf

IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sara Pinto

pi@crossalliance.de

T: +49 89 1250903 35

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier Smart Home is the world's largest home appliance company and a global leader in smart home solutions. Its portfolio spans refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, kitchen appliances and water heaters, complemented by HVAC, smart building and water solutions, all integrated through its smart home platform.

Operating localised R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities in more than 30 countries, the Company's portfolio of brands - Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Candy, Fisher & Paykel and AQUA - serves consumers across the full price spectrum in over 160 countries and regions. This 'global enablement, local execution' model underpins the Company's competitive position in every market it serves.

The Company is committed to evolving from a global appliance leader into a user-centric, platform-based smart home ecosystem company, with premium positioning, global reach, digital capabilities and AI-driven product innovation as its core strategic pillars.