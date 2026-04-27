CCM/Medi-Share: Christian Care Ministry Announces New Chief Administrative Officer Shawn Curtis

Experienced 'Culture Architect' Brings Transformational, People-Focused Leadership to America's First Accredited Health Care Sharing Ministry

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Christian Care Ministry, which for more than 30 years has administered the nationally-recognized Medi-Share health care sharing ministry, today announced that Shawn Curtis will be joining the organization as Chief Administrative Officer.

Curtis has more than 20 years' experience in bridging front-line realities with organizational strategy, most recently serving as an HR executive with Walgreens. The CCM Board of Directors believes Curtis' extensive history as a people-focused leader during periods of transition and rapid organizational change makes him a great fit for Medi-Share as it continually adapts to better serve its members during this pivotal time in the health care industry.

"Shawn has a proven track record of transformative organizational and people leadership, and we are excited to welcome him to the Medi-Share family," said Joe Turner, CCM Chairman of the Board. "Because we are a people-first ministry, I know Shawn's passions will align with what is best for both our internal teams and the members we serve. We look forward to seeing how the Lord uses Shawn's specific skill set in guiding Medi-Share through these critical days ahead in the world of health care."

Medi-Share has recently undergone its own period of transition, working to streamline operations and implement new technology to enhance member experience and strengthen community. Curtis' guidance will aid the ministry as it continues to prepare for and respond to new opportunities in an increasingly unsettled health care marketplace.

Known for his ability to align human capital with business growth objectives, Curtis combines strategic foresight with operational discipline to deliver measurable impact. His leadership is anchored in a commitment to employee engagement, leadership development, and building both inclusive and high-performing cultures. He has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor and the State of Tennessee for advancing veteran and minority representation in the workforce.

As Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at CCM/Medi-Share, Curtis will be responsible for the management of CCM's Human Resources (HR) and Facilities teams, creating and implementing HR, training and development programs as well as ensuring they align with business objectives. He will serve as a strategic partner and member of the executive management team while supporting employees in their day-to-day human resources needs.

"Christian Care Ministry's mission to share in one another's burdens resonates deeply with me as a believer, which aligns with the goal of maintaining a strong culture and overseeing spiritual development," Curtis said. "I am enthusiastic about contributing to CCM's mission and helping drive employee engagement and organizational success."

About Christian Care Ministry/Medi-Share

For more than 30 years, Christian Care Ministry - a nonprofit organization - has administered Medi-Share, the nation's leading accredited Christian health care sharing program, offering a faith-based affordable health care option. Since 1993, Medi-Share has facilitated the sharing of every eligible medical bill as determined by member-voted guidelines. With more than $45 million in medical expenses shared by members each month, Medi-Share is the most trusted name in medical bill sharing. Find more information at https://mychristiancare.org/press.

Contact:

Melany Ethridge

melany@alarryross.com

214-912-8934

SOURCE: CCM/Medi-Share

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/christian-care-ministry-medi-share-announces-new-chief-administrative-1161408