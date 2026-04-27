Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - VyStar Credit Union has earned national recognition from three of the country's leading publications, affirming what members experience every day: service that puts people first, products that make banking simpler, and a purpose-driven commitment to Do Good. These honors reflect consistent member feedback about trust, value, and digital convenience, reinforcing VyStar's focus on delivering a seamless experience across all channels.

VyStar was named to TIME's inaugural America's Best Financial Services 2026 list, with recognition in checking and savings, categories tied to the everyday financial tools members rely on most. VyStar was also recognized by USA Today as one of America's Best Customer Service providers in Financial Services 2026, reflecting its commitment to delivering care with speed, empathy and expertise.

VyStar was also named one of America's Most Innovative Companies 2026 by Fortune, highlighting its continued investment in smarter tools, streamlined processes and a culture focused on better serving members and communities.

"We make every decision with our members at the center, and we measure success by the trust they place in us," said Brian Wolfburg, VyStar President/CEO. "It's meaningful to see that reflected by respected national publications. Our focus remains clear: deliver clear value, convenience and care that is powered by a team committed to Do Good in the communities we serve."

Founded in 1952 to serve military members and their families, VyStar Credit Union has spent more than 74 years helping people build financial confidence. Today, VyStar serves more than one million members across Florida and Georgia, as well as current and former military members worldwide, including more than 60,000 small business owners. Members can access VyStar through 79 full-service branches, 19 high school branches, and more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide.

At VyStar, "Do Good" isn't just a phrase; it's our purpose. It's reflected in how we serve members and support the communities we call home. In 2025, VyStar contributed $8.2 million to more than 440 nonprofit organizations, and employees volunteered more than 45,000 hours with over 1,000 organizations. But the impact goes beyond numbers. When members and employees come together, we strengthen financial confidence, expand opportunity and create momentum that lifts entire communities.

At VyStar, recognition isn't the goal; earning our members' trust is. These honors simply reflect the work we do every day to deliver on that promise.

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About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 79 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, more than 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, as well as past and present military members and their families all over the world. Members benefit from convenient access to over 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. VyStar has earned national recognition from Time Magazine, Fortune, USA Today and Forbes for excellence in financial services, innovation and customer service, reflecting its commitment to delivering value and exceptional experiences to members. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

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Source: VyStar Credit Union