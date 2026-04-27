HQSuite: SafetyHQ Releases New Resource on the Future of Construction Worker Health Programs

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / SafetyHQ, a construction safety app and a part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, has released a new article titled "The Future of Construction Worker Health Programs." The piece outlines where construction worker health programs are headed and how contractors can prepare.

Construction safety is moving beyond the industry's traditional emphasis on the Fatal Four - falls, struck-by incidents, electrocution and caught-in or caught-between - to a more holistic approach that focuses on the overall physical and mental health of workers.

The article explores this shift and highlights several areas of health and safety that are gaining traction:

Wellness initiatives: hydration programs, stretch-and-flex routines and fatigue management programs

Mental health support: stress awareness training, confidential reporting tools and partnerships with professionals

Sustainability: reducing emissions and improving air quality to enhance worker health and comfort

The resource also details different considerations for employers who want to create a culture of care that helps them attract and retain top talent, including implementing digital construction safety management platforms.

The full article is available now, click here to check it out.

HQSuite

HQSuite, a Foundation Software company, is a platform of construction apps designed to keep your field and office cohesive. As a part of HQSuite, SafetyHQ is built to help teams identify risks, track incidents, educate workers on best practices and maintain compliance. For more information on how to manage your construction safety needs, visit https://www.myhqsuite.com/software/safetyhq/.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense & pay management, takeoff & estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: HQSuite

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/safetyhqr-releases-new-resource-on-the-future-of-construction-worker-h-1159902