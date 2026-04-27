Foundation Software and Contractor's Edge to Host Free Webinar on Davis-Bacon Compliance

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, has partnered with Contractor's Edge, creator of prevailing wage compliance software, to offer a free webinar on Davis-Bacon compliance.

This live event, titled "Getting Davis-Bacon Right: Classifications & Scope of Work Explained," takes place on May 6th, 2026, at 1 PM EDT / 10 AM PDT.

Federal Davis-Bacon projects carry strict requirements for worker classification and scope-of-work alignment - areas where errors can trigger back wage liability, audit scrutiny and compliance penalties.

This webinar brings together Brittni Engle, Managing Partner of Contractor's Edge, and Brian Cancian, Business Development Manager at Foundation Software.

Together, they will deconstruct the complexities of federal requirements and provide a clear roadmap for contractors to ensure accuracy from the first bid.

Attendees will explore:

How to determine correct labor classifications for federal projects

How to read and interpret wage determinations

How to align scopes of work with actual job duties

Common compliance mistakes and real-world examples

By mastering these fundamentals, contractors can mitigate the risk of costly audits and ensure their administrative processes keep pace with federal mandates.

This session includes a dedicated Q&A to address specific compliance hurdles faced by your team.

To register for the May 6th webinar on Davis-Bacon compliance, visit the registration page.

About Foundation Software

Foundation Software, LLC delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating & takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About Contractor's Edge

Contractor's Edge offers patent-pending prevailing wage compliance software that helps government contractors save time and money through accurate wage determinations and proper fringe benefit allocation. The platform automates wage determinations, monitors employee classification changes, and simplifies mobile time tracking and reporting. For information, call (619) 323-2886, visit www.mycontractorsedge.com or email info@mycontractorsedge.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing, Foundation Software

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist, Foundation Software

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-and-contractors-edge-to-host-free-webinar-on-1160506