Yacht Charter French Riviera Opens 2026 with 60-Vessel Fleet and Dedicated Client Managers

Yacht Charter French Riviera now offers personal manager support for every booking, covering the full stretch of the Cote d'Azur from Cannes to Monaco with prices starting from 950 euros per day.

CANNES, FR / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Yacht Charter French Riviera, one of the leading boat rental operators on the Cote d'Azur, has officially opened its 2026 summer season with a fleet of more than 60 vessels and a new personalized booking approach that assigns a dedicated manager to each client from first inquiry through departure. The company, which operates across Cannes, Nice, Monaco, and Saint-Tropez, is welcoming both new and returning guests with competitive daily rates starting at 950 euros, covering motor yachts, catamarans, sailboats, and speedboats suited to a wide range of group sizes and budgets.

The 2026 season comes at a time when demand for private yacht experiences along the French Riviera has grown considerably. Travelers increasingly prefer the flexibility of a chartered vessel over shared excursions, particularly for family groups and corporate parties looking for privacy and control over their itinerary. Yacht Charter French Riviera has responded to this shift by expanding its fleet and introducing the personal manager model, through which a single point of contact handles vessel selection, route planning, safety briefings, and post-booking adjustments.

The fleet covers a broad spectrum of vessel types. Motor yachts remain the most popular choice for day charters along the Cannes-to-Monaco corridor, given their speed and onboard comfort. Catamarans have drawn strong interest from larger groups and families, offering wide deck space and excellent stability in the open water. Sailboats are available for clients who prefer a quieter, more traditional experience, while speedboats serve shorter excursions and water sports sessions along the coast between Nice and Cap Ferrat.

Each vessel in the fleet undergoes annual technical inspection and carries the full range of required safety equipment. The company places safety as its stated operational priority, and all boats meet current French maritime standards before entering service each season.

Among the most requested routes is the day charter from Villefranche-sur-Mer toward Monaco, passing the deep-water bay widely regarded as one of the most visually striking anchorages on the entire Mediterranean. From there, clients often continue east toward the Italian border or west toward Antibes and the Lerins Islands, depending on time and preference. Saint-Tropez charters departing from Cannes have also seen consistent demand, with groups spending a full day anchoring in the bay and going ashore before returning along the coastline at sunset.

The company also handles corporate event charters, private celebrations, and multi-day bookings for groups requiring extended itineraries. Clients organizing events on the water can work with their assigned manager to arrange catering, water sports equipment, and port reservations in advance, with the goal of arriving at the marina with everything already in place.

Booking for the 2026 season is available through the company website, where clients submit a request form and receive a call or message from their manager within a short window. A deposit confirms the reservation, with the balance settled before departure. The company notes that peak summer dates in July and August fill quickly, and advises early planning for groups with fixed travel schedules.

"We built our service around the idea that the person renting a yacht should not have to figure things out alone. A personal manager handles every detail from the moment someone reaches out, so by the time they arrive at the dock, the only thing left to do is enjoy the water." - Oleksii Tymofeiev, Owner, Yacht Charter French Riviera

Yacht Charter French Riviera operates from multiple departure points across the Cote d'Azur, giving clients flexibility on where to begin their charter depending on where they are staying. The 2026 season runs through October, with availability across the full coastline from Cannes to the Franco-Italian border.

About Yacht Charter French Riviera

Yacht Charter French Riviera is a boat rental and yacht charter company based on the Cote d'Azur, offering a fleet of more than 60 vessels including motor yachts, catamarans, sailboats, and speedboats. The company serves clients across Cannes, Nice, Monaco, and Saint-Tropez, providing personal manager support for every booking and maintaining safety-certified vessels for day charters, multi-day itineraries, and private events along the French Riviera. Daily rates start from 950 euros.

Media Contact

Organization: Yacht Charter French Riviera

Contact Person Name: Oleksii Tymofeiev

Website: https://yachtcharterfrenchriviera.com/

Email: info@yachtcharterfrenchriviera.com

Contact Number: +33611757530

Address: 22 Quai Saint-Pierre

City: Cannes

Country: France

SOURCE: Yacht Charter French Riviera

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/yacht-charter-french-riviera-opens-2026-with-60-vessel-fleet-and-dedic-1161483