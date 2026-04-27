Accomplished software executive and former Tempo Software CEO to accelerate growth for AI-powered identity intelligence

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence, today announced the appointment of Mark Lorion as chief executive officer. Lorion succeeds Bala Kumar, who has served as president and interim CEO since the start of 2026. Kumar will continue his leadership as president and chief product technology officer.

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"I am honored to join Jumio at such a pivotal time, when identity is moving from point-in-time checks to continuous identity intelligence in order to fight fraud and AI-enabled bad actors," Lorion said. "With tens of millions of known identities in the Jumio Identity Graph, over 300 patents and patent applications, and more than a million transactions processed daily, Jumio is the pioneer in establishing digital trust and tackling sophisticated attacks. I am thrilled to join the team, accelerate growth, and meet the next generation of identity challenges."

Lorion is an accomplished software executive with over three decades of experience scaling high-growth B2B companies. He most recently served as CEO of Tempo Software, where he grew ARR by nearly 400% and transformed the company from a single product company to an integrated software platform and portfolio of enterprise solutions. Previously, he led several cybersecurity software businesses, including as COO of Digital.ai and Arxan Technologies, as well as president and general manager of Apperian.

In addition to his operating roles, Lorion serves as board director of cybersecurity leader, Team Cymru, the world's largest source of real-time Internet visibility data, and as co-chair of the board of the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MTLC), New England's leading technology industry association.

"Mark brings a strong combination of operational discipline and customer focus that will be important as Jumio enters its next phase of growth," Kumar said. "As the identity industry faces immense pressure from AI-driven deepfake fraud, agentic AI identity threats, and expanding global regulations, I'm excited to partner with Mark to advance the Jumio platform and expand our leadership in AI-powered identity intelligence with our best-in-class technology."

"Jumio has built something genuinely rare: a scaled, global identity platform with enterprise-grade retention, industry-leading products, and an identity graph that competitors cannot replicate," said Ben Cukier, co-chairman of Jumio's board of directors. "The opportunity in front of us is significant, and Mark has done exactly this before taken a strong product with untapped market potential and built a go-to-market motion to match."

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

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