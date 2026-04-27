Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der AI-Boom braucht günstigen Strom - Diese Aktie hat ihn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 21:22 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TabTrade Becomes FirstBroker to Integrate With TradePoints, Introducing a Loyalty Rewards Program for Forex Traders

RODNEY VILLAGE, Saint Lucia, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TabTrade (tabtrade.com), a global multi-asset CFD broker focused on transparent pricing and low-latency execution, has announced its integration with TradePoints (tradepoints.one), a rewards platform for the trading industry. TabTrade is the first broker globally to integrate with the platform, serving as the pilot partner ahead of its wider rollout to brokers, prop firms, and fintech providers.

The integration allows TabTrade clients to earn TradePoints when they fund their account and trade. Points can be redeemed through the TradePoints marketplace for trading tools, educational resources, event access, and third-party rewards including frequent flyer programs. New clients earn 1 TradePoint per dollar deposited on their first deposit, up to 10,000 points, after completing 5 lots of eligible trading volume. Active traders earn 100 TradePoints per lot traded each calendar month, with a monthly cap of 10,000 points. Points are credited monthly. Eligible instruments include FX pairs and metals.

The program is open to all TabTrade account types and available to clients globally. Clients link their TradePoints account through the Secure Account Portal to begin earning. TabTrade offers zero average spreads on major FX pairs, execution targets below 30 milliseconds for Edge accounts and below 20 milliseconds for VIP accounts, and infrastructure housed within Equinix data centres.

Benjamin Boulter, Founder and CEO of TabTrade, said: "We built TabTrade around the idea that traders deserve better conditions. TradePoints extends that beyond spreads and execution. The rewards our clients can earn now include frequent flyer points with major airlines, something you simply cannot get at any other broker. We are proud to be the first to offer this." Jordon Mellor, Founder of TradePoints, said: "Traders generate significant value for the platforms they use, and we believe they should share in that value. TabTrade stood out as a strong launch partner."

Global clients can access FX and CFD markets through MetaTrader 5 and cTrader via tabtrade.com.

TabTrade
ben@tabtrade.com
Phone +52 58 8110 0235

www.tabtrade.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d539f492-d675-4303-8b8b-d8f3db568c20

A video accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99148775-b0c8-4518-926e-a76d06e05090


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.