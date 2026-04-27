TabTrade Becomes FirstBroker to Integrate With TradePoints, Introducing a Loyalty Rewards Program for Forex Traders

RODNEY VILLAGE, Saint Lucia, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TabTrade (tabtrade.com), a global multi-asset CFD broker focused on transparent pricing and low-latency execution, has announced its integration with TradePoints (tradepoints.one), a rewards platform for the trading industry. TabTrade is the first broker globally to integrate with the platform, serving as the pilot partner ahead of its wider rollout to brokers, prop firms, and fintech providers.

The integration allows TabTrade clients to earn TradePoints when they fund their account and trade. Points can be redeemed through the TradePoints marketplace for trading tools, educational resources, event access, and third-party rewards including frequent flyer programs. New clients earn 1 TradePoint per dollar deposited on their first deposit, up to 10,000 points, after completing 5 lots of eligible trading volume. Active traders earn 100 TradePoints per lot traded each calendar month, with a monthly cap of 10,000 points. Points are credited monthly. Eligible instruments include FX pairs and metals.

The program is open to all TabTrade account types and available to clients globally. Clients link their TradePoints account through the Secure Account Portal to begin earning. TabTrade offers zero average spreads on major FX pairs, execution targets below 30 milliseconds for Edge accounts and below 20 milliseconds for VIP accounts, and infrastructure housed within Equinix data centres.

Benjamin Boulter, Founder and CEO of TabTrade, said: "We built TabTrade around the idea that traders deserve better conditions. TradePoints extends that beyond spreads and execution. The rewards our clients can earn now include frequent flyer points with major airlines, something you simply cannot get at any other broker. We are proud to be the first to offer this." Jordon Mellor, Founder of TradePoints, said: "Traders generate significant value for the platforms they use, and we believe they should share in that value. TabTrade stood out as a strong launch partner."

Global clients can access FX and CFD markets through MetaTrader 5 and cTrader via tabtrade.com.

TabTrade

ben@tabtrade.com

Phone +52 58 8110 0235

www.tabtrade.com

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at

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