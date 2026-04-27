TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI and AMIRON Announce Proposed Strategic Integration of $9.7 Billion Sovereign AI Infrastructure Project and "Silky Way" Logistics Ecosystem

Anticipated Phased Tier IV Development in "Data Center Valley" Planned to Anchor the 2026 Global "Inference Flip"

MIAMI, FL AND ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG), a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company, and the AMIRON GROUP, a Kazakhstan-based industrial infrastructure partner, today announced an updated comprehensive plan for the strategic integration of the proposed TGI AMIRON Tier IV Data Center Campus and the AXIOMAXUS 14.1 cognitive logistics platform. This initiative, known as the "Silky Way Industrial Sovereignty Initiative," is designed to establish a foundational digital and energy backbone for the Eurasian Digital Silk Road, with a projected potential Net Present Value (NPV) of $9.72 billion upon completion.

Plans for Building the Engine for the "Inference Flip"

The proposed TGI AMIRON campus, situated in the "Data Center Valley", is intended to be engineered to Uptime Institute Tier IV standards. The facility is currently being designed to lead the anticipated global 2026 "Inference Flip"-the transition from AI training models to real-time, autonomous AI inference. By pairing massive-scale, fault-tolerant compute with a planned dedicated sovereign energy strategy, the campus is expected to serve as a critical node on the Sustainable Eurasian Digital Silk Road.

"TGI AMIRON is planning to move beyond traditional colocation," stated Adam Yang CPA, CFO of TGI Group and member of the TGI AMIRON Executive Committee and Daniel Brody, MBA , CTO of TGI added "By aiming to integrate high-density chip clusters with a proposed sovereign 300MW BESS energy strategy and our planned AXIOMAXUS autonomous execution layer, we are working toward creating a 'Critical Infrastructure Orchestrator' that we anticipate will define the next era of sovereign digital capability."

Key Strategic Development Milestones:

Planned Infrastructure & Technical Architecture:

Phase I is intended to consist of a 120 MW core facility featuring high-density liquid cooling and an anticipated initial $110M chip infrastructure kit. Phase II is planned to expand to 300 MW, utilizing modular grid scaling for rapid deployment and flexibility.

Proposed Energy Resilience:

A dedicated planned $350M allocation for BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) is intended to ensure grid stability and 24/7 sovereign data availability. The facility is currently being designed to be transition-ready for Hydrogen and SMR (Small Modular Reactor) baseloads.

Strategic Architecture & Anticipated Site Selection:

The project aims to leverage Kazakhstan's central position to offer low-latency connectivity (~57 ms via Trans-Caspian routes). Land allocation is planned to begin up to 200 hectares, with a master plan that is intended to be expandable to 1,400 hectares.

Planned Sovereign Compliance & Incentives:

The integration of Axina's technology provides a specialized "Execution Layer" for the infrastructure:

The intended utilization of the AXINA sovereign carbon registry aims to ensure ESG transparency.

AI-Powered ERP (AXERP): Workflow optimization and autonomous administrative management.

Blockchain Ledger: Secured, permissioned recordkeeping for cross-border trade.

Tokenized Settlement: Real-time asset settlement to power the logistics corridor.

The project is proposed to operate within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which is anticipated to provide 0% CIT and VAT for up to 25 years.

Sovereign Energy Strategy

To ensure resilience and sustainability, the project utilizes a phased power strategy:

Immediate: Gas-fired generation and 300MW Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Long-term: Evaluation of SMR (Small Modular Reactor) and hydrogen-based baseload solutions to align with national energy policies.

Valuation Modeling and Governance

The strategic framework utilizes a modular valuation model, anchoring the venture's potential intrinsic value through a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis at a projected $9.72 billion NPV. The Agentic AI layer is currently positioned for high-multiple growth, reflecting a proposed "Critical Infrastructure Orchestrator" status with implied potential multiples of 30x-45x+ ARR.

TGI GROUP maintains its status as a Florida-domiciled profit corporation to ensure institutional-grade transparency and regulatory compliance for global sovereign and private equity partners.

"The ancient Silk Road connected civilizations through commerce and trust. SAIL is how we rebuild that trust at a systems level-using AI to orchestrate every movement in real time, satellite and RFID to give sovereign governments complete physical awareness of their assets, blockchain to make every transaction immutable, and tokenization to make every asset in the corridor liquid and programmable. AXERP is the engine. SAIL is the vessel. And Kazakhstan is where this Digital Silk Road sets sail. Through our partnership with TGI and AMIRON, Axina Group is delivering the most advanced sovereign supply chain architecture deployed anywhere in the world today."

- Daniel Brody, MBA - President & CTO, Axina Group Inc. | CTO, TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

About Axina Group Inc.

Axina Group Inc. (formerly XGC Corp) is a Canadian technology company building AI-powered ERP systems, blockchain-secured carbon registries, and supply chain sovereignty infrastructure. Its proprietary AXERP platform and SAIL (Silkway Axina Integrated Logistics) supply chain platform serves sovereign and government-grade deployments across Africa and Central Asia. Axina's Carbon Sovereignty mandate empowers national governments to own and control their digital and environmental assets at scale. For more information, visit www.axinagroup.com.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI (OTCMarkets: TSPG) is a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company specializing in the development of sovereign infrastructure, high-density compute facilities, and autonomous execution platforms.

About AMIRON GROUP

AMIRON GROUP is a leading Kazakhstan-based industrial infrastructure partner specializing in OCP-standard server architecture and large-scale industrial data center development in Central Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON operate. Management's beliefs and assumptions regarding future events are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the fact that the project is currently in the planning and development phase, changes in the regulatory environment in Kazakhstan, technological shifts in the AI hardware market, the ability to secure final sovereign energy agreements, and general economic conditions. TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Axina Group Inc.

info@axinagroup.com

www.axinagroup.com

TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

info@TGIPOWER.com

www.TGIPOWER.com

Office of the Chairman TGI Group Inc.

Email: info@TGIPOWER.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-and-amiron-announce-proposed-strategic-integration-of-9.7-billion-sovereign-1161550