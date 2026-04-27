Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company") a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, reports its financial results for the three and six months ended February 28, 2026, and announces corresponding conference call details.

Fiscal Q2 2026 and Recent Business Highlights:

Approximately $50.3 million in new business contracts announced during the current fiscal year, of which $6.8 million has been recorded as revenue during the six months ended February 28, 2026.

Revenue for the three-month period ended February 28, 2026 was the Company's highest-ever fiscal second quarter revenue, increasing 75% to $10.4 million compared to $5.9 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the six-month period ended February 28, 2026 increased 23% to $16.3 million compared to $13.2 million in the prior year.

Gross profit for the three and six months was $4.4 million and $7.1 million respectively compared to $2.3 million and $5.5 million in the prior year comparable periods, representing an increase in gross profit of 92% and 30% respectively.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the three and six months was 43% and 44% respectively compared to 39% and 41% in the prior year comparable periods.

Operating expenses for the three and six months were $4.2 million and $8.5 million respectively compared to $3.6 million and $6.8 million in the prior year comparable periods, representing an increase in operating expenses of 16% and 25% respectively.

Total comprehensive income for the three and six months was $0.8 million and $0.0 million respectively compared to total comprehensive loss of $1.0 million and $0.4 million in the prior year comparable periods.

At February 28, 2026, the Company had working capital of $35.8 million, including cash of $13.2 million. The Company also has a $6 million Credit Facility plus a $7.5 million Letter of Credit Facility with TD Bank, both of which were undrawn at February 28, 2026.

Management Commentary

Doug Dyment, President and CEO of Gatekeeper, commented, "During fiscal Q2 2026 we recorded our highest-ever second quarter revenue of $10.4 million, an increase of 75% over the prior year.

To date during this fiscal year, we have announced approximately $50.3 million in new business contracts, of which only $6.8 million has been recorded as revenue in the six-month financial results. Within these new business contracts, $14.4 million relates to the school bus segment, and all of those have recurring revenue subscriptions for video analytics and storage. Our strategy to establish a data center in 2024 and offer AI-assisted video analytics and hosted services is resonating very well with our approximately 3,500 school district customers, who are wrestling with daily management and storage of increasing amounts of video from hundreds of school buses. Several school districts are coming to Gatekeeper for full fleet video upgrades and subscribing to our Live View Wireless and video analytics software offerings.

During the quarter we commenced our largest-ever project, a $27 million transit video contract for New York MTA's Long Island Rail Road, and on January 20, 2026 we disclosed our anticipated revenue schedule for that project."

Conference Call

Gatekeeper management will hold a conference call on April 28, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its financial and operating results and provide a corporate update. Shareholders may join the conference call by either dialing (+1) 800-717-1738, or joining through the weblink http://momentum.adobeconnect.com/gatekeepershareholder/.

Selected Financial Information































For the three months ended



For the six months ended





February 28,

2026



February 28,

2025



February 28,

2026



February 28,

2025



























Revenue $ 10,378,405

$ 5,922,083

$ 16,283,711

$ 13,205,719

Cost of Sales

5,963,837



3,625,005



9,184,033



7,752,646

Gross Profit

4,414,568



2,297,078



7,099,678



5,453,073

Gross Margin

43%



39%



44%



41%



















Expenses

4,207,613



3,636,078



8,462,955



6,759,488



















Operating Income (Loss)

206,955



(1,339,000 )

(1,363,277 )

(1,306,415 )

















Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period $ 789,306

$ (1,014,735 ) $ 6,365

$ (358,642 ) Earning per share -















Basic $ 0.00

$ (0.01 ) $ 0.00

$ (0.00 ) Diluted $ 0.00

$ (0.01 ) $ 0.00

$ (0.00 )







































February 28,

2026



August 31,

2025



























Total Assets $ 42,903,886

$ 38,516,834



























Total Liabilities

4,211,399



12,419,113



























Total Shareholders' Equity $ 38,692,487

$ 26,097,721











Full details of the financial reports and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2026, are described in the Company's consolidated financial statements with accompanying notes and related Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of video and data solutions for a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and drivers on public transportation fleets. Gatekeeper has provided solutions to more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts throughout North America and has installed more than 65,000 Mobile Data Collectors for customers which record video and data daily from over 200,000 onboard devices. The Company's hosted software applications facilitate AI-assisted video analytics for incident management and storage. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around the Mobile Data Collectors, which are the cornerstone of its data company transformation. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to currency values and foreign exchange rate fluctuations between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the risk factors described in the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended February 28, 2026. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294444

Source: Gatekeeper Systems Inc.