Action Against Hunger: Save the Date: Creating Safe Spaces for Mothers & Babies in Crisis

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Action Against Hunger

Every mother wants the same things for her child: safety, nourishment, and a healthy start in life. Yet around the world, malnutrition contributes to risky pregnancies and the death of a young child roughly every 11 seconds. We're taking action to change this.

This May 5th, Action Against Hunger invites you to hear directly from experts and staff who are working to create safe spaces for new mothers and babies in challenging contexts from conflict to extreme drought.

You'll look behind the headlines to hear real stories of resilience and innovation, including:

What it takes to promote healthy pregnancies in places where access to nutrition and clean water aren't guaranteed

How the "baby safe hospitals" movement is transforming care for newborns

The latest on innovations such as new therapeutic milks for malnourished infants

The first thousand days can determine a lifetime. Learn how we're making them count.

Join us on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026, at 12:00 pm ET for this special Mother's Day themed webinar.

Click here to learn more.

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Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Find more stories and multimedia from Action Against Hunger at 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/save-the-date-creating-safe-spaces-for-mothers-and-babies-in-cri-1161638