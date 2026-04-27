Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - LDB Capital Corp. (TSXV: LDB.P) ("LDB", the "Company") announces that the Company has elected to change its financial year-end to December 31 from November 30. The reason for the change of financial year-end is to align the Company's financial year-end with the financial year-end of Eventer Technologies Ltd., an Israeli company with which the Company entered into a share exchange agreement dated February 19, 2026 in respect of the Company's proposed "Qualifying Transaction" in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "Proposed Transaction"). For more information on the Proposed Transaction, please refer to the press releases issued by the Company dated November 24, 2025 and February 19, 2026.

A notice of change in year-end, which sets out the length, start and end dates of periods, including the comparative periods, of the interim and annual financial statements required for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, has been filed on SEDAR+ and is accessible at www.sedarplus.ca.

About LDB Capital Corp.

LDB is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange, created to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions or business combinations with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with Exchange policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Eaton

Chief Executive Officer

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Proposed Transaction and its anticipated completion, the change of the Company's financial year-end, the filing of the Company's interim and annual financial statements for its transition year and new financial year, and the business and operations of the Company and Eventer Technologies Ltd. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the failure to obtain required regulatory, shareholder or third party approvals (including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange) in connection with the Proposed Transaction, the failure to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Proposed Transaction, the failure to complete the Proposed Transaction on the terms currently contemplated or at all, and other risks and uncertainties related to the business of the Company and Eventer Technologies Ltd.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required approvals have been obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294472

Source: LDB Capital Corp.