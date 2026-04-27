GoDaddy: The Culture Behind WordPress Support: Meet Nemanja Jevremovic

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / GoDaddy



Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I've been with GoDaddy for the past five years, and it's been an incredibly rewarding journey. I started as a WordPress Expert, working directly with customers and gaining firsthand insight into the impact of excellent customer experience. That role helped me build deep technical expertise in WordPress, while also honing skills in problem-solving, communication, and empathy under pressure.

Over time, I advanced into a leadership position as Supervisor for WordPress Advanced Support Specialists with a focus on Messaging. In this role, I mentor and support the development of our team members, streamline performance processes, and ensure we consistently provide exceptional customer experiences through chat. It's a natural evolution, moving from solving individual technical challenges to enabling a team that resolves hundreds of complex issues every day.

Prior to GoDaddy, I worked as a Frontend Developer. My fascination with websites began long before that. As a kid, I loved experimenting with how websites worked and learning by doing. That curiosity eventually shaped a career that blends technology, customer experience, and leadership.

What kinds of complex challenges do you and your team help customers solve?

At the heart of our work is troubleshooting. Every day, we step into websites and help customers resolve a wide range of issues, from small configuration problems to complex technical conflicts. What makes this particularly challenging is that customers often don't know what changed or triggered the problem. Something "just stopped working," and it's up to us to investigate using the information available, which is often limited. We analyze symptoms, review configurations, check recent updates, identify conflicts, and piece everything together like a puzzle.

Troubleshooting established websites requires a very different mindset than building something from scratch. Instead of following a plan we created ourselves, we're navigating environments that may have evolved over months or years, sometimes with multiple contributors and changes along the way. It demands strong technical knowledge, structured thinking, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

Beyond the technical side, what truly defines our team is our commitment to helping. Even when an issue isn't strictly website-related, if we can guide or support our customers, we do. For us, it's not just about fixing a problem; it's about providing clarity, confidence, and partnership.

How do you balance being hands-on with technical issues while also leading and developing your team?

For me, this is where passion and purpose intersect. Staying hands-on with technology comes naturally. I've loved exploring websites and tech since I was a kid, and that curiosity continues to drive me today. Keeping up with changes, mastering new tools, and staying technically sharp isn't just part of my job; it's something I genuinely enjoy and plan to do for the long term.

Leadership gives that technical passion a deeper meaning. Sharing knowledge, mentoring others, and helping team members grow is incredibly fulfilling. I remember what it felt like when I was starting out: the uncertainty, the questions, and the moments when guidance would have made a huge difference. Being able to provide that support today is something I truly value.

Balancing both comes down to staying engaged enough technically to understand the real challenges my team faces, while creating space to coach, support, and develop the team. The technical side keeps me sharp. The leadership side ensures that impact is multiplied across the team.

What surprises people most about what goes into WordPress Advanced Support?

Many people are surprised by how much investigation, structure, and critical thinking goes on behind the scenes. From the outside, it may look like we're simply answering technical questions, but much of our work is deep analysis. Customers often come with symptoms, an error message, a slow website, or something that "suddenly stopped working." They may not know what changed or caused it, so we have to dig into configurations, updates, conflicts, and underlying systems to uncover the root cause.

Another surprising element is the level of communication required. Understanding the technical issue is only part of the job. We must also explain complex concepts clearly, adapt to different technical skill levels, and provide reassurance, especially when a customer's business depends on their website.

WordPress Advanced Support is a combination of technical expertise, investigative problem-solving, and emotional intelligence. It's part detective work, part engineering, and part customer experience, which makes it both challenging and highly rewarding.

What differentiates GoDaddy from other companies in Serbia?

What truly sets GoDaddy apart in Serbia is our culture. A team that's passionate, supportive, and always learning. We're especially proud of our strong team spirit and commitment to knowledge sharing, which ensures everyone grows together.

We combine that culture with global expertise and a personal, local touch. We don't just solve technical issues. We guide, educate, and empower customers, even with challenges others can't handle.

Being part of a global company also gives us access to cutting-edge tools and technology, so our customers consistently receive world-class support.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

My motto is: Stay curious, keep learning, and help others along the way. I've loved exploring technology since I was a kid, and that curiosity still drives me today. Equally important is sharing knowledge and supporting others, whether colleagues or customers, because solving problems is only one part of making an impact.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/the-culture-behind-wordpress-support-meet-nemanja-jevremovic-1161661