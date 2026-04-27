OMODA&JAECOO: OMODA & JAECOO Global Sales Approach One Million as Nine-Country Media Put SHS to the Test in a Real-World Trial

WUHU, China, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 25-26, the OMODA & JAECOO HEV "9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon" was successfully held in China. This long-distance test invited mainstream media and KOCs from nine countries across Europe (France, Spain, Poland), the Middle East (Saudi Arabia), Latin America (Brazil), Southeast Asia (Vietnam), Oceania (Australia), Africa (South Africa), and South Asia (Pakistan). They drove three HEV models including the OMODA 5, the JAECOO 5, and the JAECOO 7, completing an extreme long-distance test covering 625 km across all driving conditions such as highways, urban areas, and a lakeside route.

All-Condition Route Takes Center Stage, Unveiling the Core Highlights of the Long-Distance Test

As the core highlight of this long-distance test, the 625-km route was carefully designed to incorporate multiple complex road conditions, providing an ideal setting for the practical demonstration of SHS technology. The convoy officially set off from Wuhu, proceeding along Chaohu Lakeside Avenue. While taking in the scenic views of lakes and mountains, the vehicles were thoroughly tested for driving smoothness on the lakeside stretch, finally arriving at the Doushahe Hot Spring Town to complete the first day's journey. After a rest, the convoy returned via the Taoxi section, navigating both urban and intercity road conditions along the way. From urban commuting and highway cruising to driving around the lake, this route seamlessly covered all scenarios. It not only allowed the media to immerse themselves in the collision of natural beauty and the vehicles' aesthetic appeal but also comprehensively demonstrated the all-condition adaptability of the OMODA & JAECOO HEV models.









Hybrid Model Showdown: Real-World Data Confirms the Full Capabilities of SHS

A special fuel efficiency challenge was incorporated throughout this long-term test, focusing on two metrics: "lowest fuel consumption" and "longest range". Media representatives from nine countries completed the challenge under standardized testing conditions (air conditioning set to 23°C, seat ventilation, navigation, and audio systems fully activated), using real-world data to validate the core advantages of the SHS Super Hybrid System.

During the actual testing, the three models participating in the long-term test each showcased their strengths. The OMODA 5 MY, with its avant-garde exterior, smart cockpit, and all-around powertrain, embodies "the HEV fashion statement for young drivers pursuing the ultimate driving experience"; the JAECOO 5 SHS-H, centered on the core philosophy of "Enjoy Each Moment Outdoors" utilizes a class-leading hybrid system to deliver EV-like smoothness and powerful performance suited for off-road conditions, while creating a quiet, comfortable cabin environment; the JAECOO 7 SHS-H, powered by the SHS Super Hybrid System, embodies the core concept of "Two Outdoor Vibes" with its hardcore performance, showcasing a refined outdoor off-road style that captures the essence of "Further Vibe" and "Elegant Vibe."

As hybrid pioneers, these three HEV models break through the limitations of traditional hybrid experiences with the core concept of "One Car, Two Vibes". In actual testing, the highway segment first put the SHS system's power response capabilities to the test. In high-speed cruising and overtaking scenarios, the system maintained ample and stable power output. When entering smoother road sections, the vehicles demonstrated excellent fuel efficiency control and quiet operation through complex curves and continuous inclines. Comprehensive long-term test data showed that the three models ultimately achieved outstanding fuel consumption figures as low as 3.4L/100 km, fully demonstrating the core advantages of SHS hybrid technology: "Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range". With real-road performance, the test confirms the brand's technical confidence as the "Best NEV Solution".





Star-Studded Test-Drive Team Delivers an Immersive Long-Haul Experience Through Multi-Dimensional Engagement

Centered on "visible design aesthetics" and "tangible experiential innovation," this long-term test conveys the brand's trendy ethos of "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People." The experience unfolded in progressive stages along the route. At the bonfire sites along the shores of Chaohu Lake and the Dousha River, dedicated photographers captured moments where the vehicles were framed against the natural scenery. During the evening banquet, an engaging intangible cultural heritage tea cake activity, a spectacular iron flower performance, and live band music created a vibrant atmosphere. Media guests shared their test-driving experiences in a relaxed setting, took commemorative photos, and watched test-drive videos of the HEV models playing on loop, which drew continuous admiration. The award ceremony brought the evening to its peak, as company executives presented official certificates to the winning media outlets. Classic moments were replayed on screen, and all media guests and executives gathered together with their certificates for a group photo, officially marking the founding of the "OMODA & JAECOO Special Test Drive Team".













This Nine Countries Super Hybrid Marathon coincided with the IBS Chery International Business Summit, where Mornine-the intelligent robot jointly developed by OMODA & JAECOO and AiMOGA Robotics-made its official debut at the summit. From SHS Super Hybrid to intelligent robots, the brand is expanding the boundaries of mobility and daily life through a diversified intelligent technology matrix. As the brand approaches the milestone of one million global sales, OMODA & JAECOO are continuously strengthening their global market competitiveness through ongoing product and technological innovations. This 625-kilometer real-world long-term test further provides compelling technical validation for the brand's claim to be the "World's Number One Hybrid Brand".

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building "The World's Leading Crossover Brand", JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building "Global Elegant Off-Road Brand", and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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