Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Bluboarding, a Morocco-based watersports school, is expanding its operations in Dakhla and Essaouira, offering personalized kitesurfing, wingfoiling, and surfing experiences designed for all skill levels. With a focus on structured coaching, safety, and fast progression, the school is positioning itself as a premium alternative to traditional resort-based training centers.

Bluboarding

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Founded with the goal of making watersports easier to learn and more accessible, Bluboarding operates with a flexible, condition-based approach. In Dakhla, the school focuses on the lagoon, selecting optimal zones that provide flat water and stable wind conditions ideal for learning and progression. This ensures that students train in an environment that maximizes safety, confidence, and time on the water.

"Learning conditions are everything in watersports," said Thomas Melan, a representative from Bluboarding. "In Dakhla, we focus on using the most suitable areas of the lagoon to create a smoother and faster learning experience for our clients."

Bluboarding integrates radio-assisted teaching into its lessons, allowing instructors to guide students in real time while they are on the water. This method improves communication, accelerates skill development, and helps students correct mistakes instantly, leading to faster and more efficient progression.

The school offers a wide range of programs, including private, semi-private, and group lessons. Each program is tailored to the student's level, whether they are complete beginners or looking to refine advanced techniques. Bluboarding's instructors are certified by internationally recognized organizations, including IKO (International Kiteboarding Organization) and IWO (International Wingfoil Organization), ensuring high standards of safety and instruction.

In Dakhla, Bluboarding offers immersive training experiences through dedicated camps such as its kitesurf camp and wingfoil camp. These programs are designed for those who want to fully focus on progression, taking advantage of the region's consistent wind and expansive lagoon environment.

In Essaouira, Bluboarding provides a different experience rooted in the Atlantic coastline and the unique atmosphere of the historic medina. The location offers a blend of wind and waves, making it an ideal destination for travelers looking to combine watersports with culture and city life. Programs such as the kitesurf camp in Essaouira and the surf camp in Essaouira allow visitors to experience both the ocean and the vibrant local environment.

Dakhla, widely recognized as one of the top kitesurfing destinations globally, is known for its reliable wind and controlled lagoon conditions, making it particularly effective for fast learning and progression. Essaouira complements this with its Atlantic setting, offering a more dynamic environment and a lifestyle-driven experience centered around the ocean and the city.

Bluboarding is also focused on delivering a more personalized experience compared to larger schools. Smaller group sizes and adaptable scheduling allow instructors to dedicate more time to each student, significantly improving learning efficiency and overall satisfaction.

As global demand for experiential travel continues to grow, Bluboarding aims to attract international visitors seeking both skill development and authentic travel experiences. Its programs are designed to combine professional coaching with the unique landscapes of Morocco, offering a balance between progression, adventure, and cultural discovery.

Bluboarding is currently accepting bookings, with options available for individuals, couples, and small groups. More information about programs, availability, and locations can be found on the company's official website.

About Bluboarding

Bluboarding is a watersports school based in Morocco, specializing in kitesurfing, wingfoiling, and surfing. Operating in Dakhla and Essaouira, the company provides structured, condition-optimized training designed to maximize learning efficiency and safety. With IKO and IWO certified instructors, Bluboarding offers lessons, camps, and guided experiences tailored to all skill levels.

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Source: BluBoarding, LLC