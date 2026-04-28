Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - GFM Resources Limited (TSXV: GFM.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 17, 2026, the Company has closed the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, GFM Resources de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (the "Subsidiary") to Compañía Minera Autlan, S.A.B. de C.V. (the "Purchaser") for a total purchase price of $427,284 in cash (the "Transaction").

One of the directors of the Company is also a director of the Purchaser and as such, the Transaction is considered non-arm's length, or a "related-party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as referenced in Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. As requested by the Exchange, the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval of the Transaction via written consents from shareholders of the Company representing 54% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The purchase price of $427,284 will be released to the Company from the Purchaser's account in trust, and not as a set-off against debt.

About GFM Resources Limited

GFM Resources Limited is an emerging mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-potential exploration properties in Mexico. Its shares are listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GFM.H.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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Source: GFM Resources Limited