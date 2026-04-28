Recovery Beach Reopens With New Executive Director After Renovation

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Recovery Beach, a premier detox and residential treatment facility near Anaheim, California, is reopening April 27th with a new Executive Director, improved clinical offerings, and a renovated facility. New ownership facilitated these defining moves, which are set to reinvigorate an already successful addiction recovery program.

Dr. Kenyota Dokes, a former psychotherapist turned executive, is Recovery Beach's new Executive Director. Known for building compassionate, dedicated teams and evidence-based programs, Dr. Dokes has brought new systems, improved safety protocols, and clinical acumen to Recovery Beach.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to execute on the vision of our new ownership," said Dr. Dokes. "The team we have brings a lot of passion, heart, and their own recovery stories and narratives. Everyone's excited and motivated."

Recovery Beach will offer true individualized treatment plans for each client, programming for co-occurring disorders, and a plethora of new, evidence-based therapies, including acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), psychodynamic therapy, life skills therapy, and a family program. These offerings complement an already robust treatment schedule of CBT, DBT, motivational interviewing, trauma-informed care, and many other modalities.

To match the improved therapeutic offerings, Recovery Beach has transformed from a run-of-the-mill facility to a luxurious treatment campus.

"I'm most excited about having a physical space that matches the caliber of the program," said Greg Goushian, Vice President of Operations. "We previously had significantly positive patient outcomes despite the quality of the building. Now the looks match our high-quality programming."

The renovation has been a top-to-bottom job, touching every surface of the property. New paint, fixtures, and furniture reflect a modern, earthy organic design style that's calming and comfortable.

"The approach to designing Recovery Beach was similar to that we take with our residential clients," said Jennifer Steward of Steward Design, the firm tasked with the redesign. "We wanted the people who were going through a hard time to feel that they had a sense of home where they were experiencing this transformative process."

As it reopens its doors, Recovery Beach has the leadership, staff, and treatment approaches to offer the best possible care to its detox and residential clients.

"We're leading everything with gratitude: our staff training has started with moments of gratitude, as will our therapy sessions," said Dr. Dokes. "It's a premier facility, offering premier treatment. It's something we're immensely proud of."

About Recovery Beach:

Recovery Beach has been serving the Orange County, CA area as a premier detox and residential treatment facility for over 30 years. Dedicated to providing compassionate and evidence-based treatment for individuals struggling with substance use and co-occurring disorders, Recovery Beach aims to create a safe, supportive environment that empowers clients to achieve lasting recovery and rebuild meaningful lives. By redefining the standard of care in behavioral health, Recovery Beach looks to become a trusted leader in recovery services while expanding access to high-quality treatment.

Media Contact:

Greg Goushian

Vice President of Operations

ggoushian@recoverybeach.com

(856) 803-6612

SOURCE: Recovery Beach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/recovery-beach-reopens-with-new-executive-director-after-renovation-1160430