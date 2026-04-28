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ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 00:38 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter Performance

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net Income - $1.7 million

  • Bank Net Income - $1.9 million

  • TBVPS - $12.56

  • Diluted EPS- $0.21

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports first quarter of 2026 performance.

Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

  • Core1 ROATA improved for the sixth consecutive quarter - to 0.65% compared to 0.35% for Q1 2025.

  • Non-interest expense declined over the linked and prior year quarters by 1.3% and 6.2%, respectively.

  • Driven by our ongoing efforts to make incremental improvements across multiple expenses categories.

  • NIM continued to improve, increasing by 21bps over the linked quarter.

  • Deposit mix continued to improve with non-maturity deposits increasing from ~73% to ~80% year-over-year.

  • Driving continued improvement in our cost for funds, which declined to 2.47% QTD.

  • Total loans declined slightly during the quarter (~1.0%) in part due to the intentional exit of a large, purchased participation.

  • Purchased participations now represent less than 1.0% of total loans underscoring our focus on relationship-based lending.

1Q26 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

  • NIM (and core NIM) improved over the linked and prior year quarters by 21bps (6bps) and 23bps (32bps) driven by declining deposit costs, earning asset mix, and accelerated loan mark accretion.

  • Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased over the linked and prior year quarters by 29% and 38% driven primarily by improving NIM.

  • Net Income improved over the linked and prior year quarters due to improving margin and declining non-interest expense.

  • Non-interest expense declined compared to the linked and prior quarters by 1.3% and 6.2%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

  • Total deposits increased by $21 million and our deposit mix improved with a $38 million increase in non-maturity deposits.

  • Total loans declined by ~$6 million driven in part by exiting $6 million in non-core purchased participations.

Asset Quality

  • NPAs3 increased slightly due to a single $1.3 million relationship downgrade.

  • NPAs are expected to decline during Q2 due to improving performance of prior downgrades.

Capital

  • TBVPS increased by $0.23 during the quarter including a negative $0.06 AOCI impact.

  • The bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 13.16%.

Performance Metrics (Consolidated)

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

ROATA

0.75

%

0.66

%

1.01

%

ROATE

7.41

%

6.66

%

11.67

%

Core1 ROATA

0.65

%

0.62

%

0.35

%

Core1 ROATE

6.41

%

6.21

%

4.11

%

Net Interest Margin

3.86

%

3.65

%

3.63

%

Cost of Funds

2.47

%

2.54

%

2.70

%

Overhead Ratio2

2.86

%

2.86

%

2.79

%

Efficiency Ratio

75.50

%

81.78

%

81.98

%

NPA3

1.07

%

1.02

%

0.27

%

ACL to Total Loans

1.31

%

1.37

%

1.50

%

Select Metrics (Bank Only)

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

ROATA

0.86

%

0.82

%

1.13

%

Core1 ROATA

0.77

%

0.77

%

0.47

%

Net Interest Margin

4.02

%

3.81

%

3.73

%

Core Efficiency Ratio

73.36

%

75.82

%

71.72

%

Balance Sheet (in 000s)

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Total Assets

$

918,984

$

897,636

$

943,639

Total Loans

$

706,062

$

712,492

$

676,612

Total Deposits

$

781,585

$

760,585

$

814,255

Total Capital

$

98,137

$

96,823

$

90,057

TBVPS

$

12.56

$

12.33

$

11.06

Income Statement
(000s except EPS)

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Net Interest Income

$

8,206

$

7,856

$

8,020

Non-interest Income

$

230

$

204

$

265

Non-interest Expense

$

6,369

$

6,454

$

6,792

Net Operating Income

$

2,067

$

1,606

$

1,493

Net Income

$

1,654

$

1,490

$

2,308

Core1 Net Income

$

1,430

$

1,387

$

813

Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.21

$

0.19

$

0.31

1 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

2 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets

3 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

0.74

%

0.66

%

1.00

%

Core4 ROAA

0.64

%

0.62

%

0.35

%

Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)

0.75

%

0.66

%

1.01

%

Core4 ROATA

0.77

%

0.62

%

0.36

%

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

6.84

%

6.18

%

10.63

%

Core4 ROAE

5.91

%

5.71

%

3.77

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity

7.41

%

6.66

%

11.67

%

Core4 ROATE

6.41

%

6.21

%

4.15

%

Overhead Ratio

2.86

%

2.86

%

2.90

%

Core4 Overhead Ratio

2.65

%

2.68

%

2.64

%

Efficiency Ratio

75.50

%

81.78

%

81.98

%

Core4 Efficiency Ratio

76.92

%

80.46

%

86.06

%

Net Interest Margin

3.86

%

3.65

%

3.63

%

Core5 Net Interest Margin

3.42

%

3.36

%

3.10

%

Cost of Funds

2.47

%

2.54

%

2.70

%

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$

0.22

$

0.19

$

0.31

Diluted EPS

$

0.21

$

0.19

$

0.31

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio

13.16

%

12.89

%

11.10

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.71

%

14.15

%

13.56

%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.71

%

14.15

%

13.56

%

Total Risk-based Capital Ratio

15.93

%

15.40

%

14.81

%

Credit Quality6

1Q26

4Q25

Total Classified Loans

$

18,299

$

12,592

Classified - Accrual Loans

$

7,339

$

3,434

Classified - Non-Accrual Loans

$

10,960

$

9,158

Non-Performing Assets

$

10,960

$

9,158

Total Classified / Total Loans

2.59

%

1.77

%

Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital

14.39

%

10.02

%

Period

GAAP Net
Income

Loan Mark
Accretion

CDI
Amortization

Non-Recurring
Items7

Core Net
Income8

1Q26

$

1,654

$

-855

$

360

$

196

$

1,430

4Q25

$

1,490

$

-540

$

371

$

33

$

1,387

1Q25

$

2,308

$

-1,103

$

414

$

-1,384

$

746

4 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

5 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.

6 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees

7 - Includes Loan ACL reverse provision

8 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Assets

Cash and due from banks

3,494

3,208

3,652

Fed funds sold & repos

1,040

1,055

6,020

Interest bearing deposits with banks

61,403

30,494

118,722

Investment securities

103,815

107,850

94,818

Loans, net of unearned income

706,062

712,492

676,612

Allowance for credit losses

-9,258

-9,734

-10,180

Premises and equipment, net

11,040

10,721

11,984

Accrued interest receivable

2,645

2,728

2,572

Core deposit intangible

5,677

6,038

7,184

Other assets

33,066

32,786

32,255

Total Assets

918,984

897,636

943,639

Liabilities

Non-interest bearing deposits

165,202

163,620

182,376

Interest bearing demand deposits

104,519

102,390

114,505

Savings and money market deposits

353,244

318,823

294,820

Time deposits - retail

155,721

170,682

217,484

Time deposits - wholesale

2,540

5,070

5,070

Total Deposits

781,226

760,585

814,255

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

12,322

12,948

11,605

Other borrowings

27,299

27,280

27,722

Total Liabilities

820,847

800,813

853,582

Equity

Common stock

74

74

74

Capital surplus

66,402

66,274

67,529

Retained earnings

33,850

25,989

25,989

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-3,843

-3,375

-4,570

Net income

1,654

7,861

2,308

Unearned ESOP shares

0

0

-1,273

Total Equity

98,137

96,823

90,057

Total Liabilities & Equity

918,984

897,636

943,639


INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

11,338

11,167

11,155

Fees on Loans

133

97

151

Interest on federal funds sold

33

46

52

Interest on deposits with banks

310

404

1,264

Investment Securities - Taxable

1,218

1,190

973

Total Interest Income

13,032

12,904

13,595

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

349

408

328

Savings and Money Market Deposits

2,640

2,600

2,389

Time Deposits - Retail

1,469

1,645

2,446

Time Deposits - Wholesale

31

53

62

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

4,489

4,706

5,225

Interest on other borrowings

337

342

350

Total Interest Expense

4,826

5,048

5,575

Net Interest Income

8,206

7,856

8,020

Provision for Credit Losses

0

-157

-1,500

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

8,206

8,013

9,520

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

125

139

154

Mortgage loan and related fees

31

21

33

Other noninterest income

74

44

78

Total Non Interest Income

230

204

265

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

3,451

3,422

3,578

Occupancy

725

724

700

Other noninterest expense

2,193

2,308

2,514

Total Non Interest Expense

6,369

6,454

6,792

Income Before Taxes

2,067

1,763

2,993

Income taxes

413

273

685

Net Income

1,654

1,490

2,308

Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025


Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:







Federal funds sold

$

3,649,944

$

33,244

3.61

%

$

4,594,293

$

46,392

4.01

%

Deposits with banks

36,988,630

309,723

3.32

%

43,357,135

404,053

3.70

%

Investment securities

110,477,352

1,218,027

4.37

%

113,686,437

1,189,745

4.15

%

Loans

710,396,489

11,471,365

6.41

%

696,214,926

11,264,177

6.42

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

861,512,415

$

13,032,359

6.00

%

$

857,852,791

$

12,904,367

5.97

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

41,417,194

$

44,357,743

Total Assets

$

902,929,609

$

902,210,534

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

102,078,048

$

349,075

1.36

%

$

105,364,026

$

407,755

1.54

%

Savings and Money Market

327,965,659

2,639,522

3.19

%

311,440,354

2,600,467

3.31

%

Time deposits - Retail

165,714,505

1,468,887

3.52

%

173,597,584

1,645,161

3.76

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

3,158,444

31,554

3.96

%

5,070,000

52,697

4.12

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

598,916,656

4,489,038

2.97

%

595,471,964

4,706,080

3.14

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,287,777

336,978

4.90

%

27,268,568

342,568

4.98

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

626,204,433

4,826,016

3.06

%

622,740,532

5,048,648

3.22

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

165,855,529

-

0.00

%

166,241,386

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

792,059,962

4,826,016

2.42

%

788,981,918

5,048,648

2.54

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

12,781,143

16,823,824

Equity

98,088,504

96,404,792

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

902,929,609

$

902,210,534

Net Interest Income

$

8,206,343

$

7,855,719

Net Interest Margin

3.86

%

3.65

%


Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025


Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:







Federal funds sold

$

3,649,944

$

33,244

3.61

%

$

4,750,056

$

51,553

4.32

%

Deposits with banks

36,988,630

309,723

3.32

%

118,085,194

1,264,169

4.26

%

Investment securities

110,477,352

1,218,027

4.37

%

98,541,177

973,739

3.93

%

Loans

710,396,489

11,471,365

6.41

%

675,337,980

11,306,055

6.66

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

861,512,415

$

13,032,359

6.00

%

$

896,714,407

$

13,595,516

6.03

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

41,417,194

$

39,993,536

Total Assets

$

902,929,609

$

936,707,943

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

102,078,048

$

349,075

1.36

%

$

104,439,161

$

328,216

1.25

%

Savings and Money Market

327,965,659

2,639,522

3.19

%

283,562,606

2,388,384

3.35

%

Time deposits - Retail

165,714,505

1,468,887

3.52

%

231,697,095

2,446,269

4.20

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

3,158,444

31,554

3.96

%

6,146,267

62,259

4.03

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

598,916,656

4,489,038

2.97

%

625,845,129

5,225,128

3.32

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,287,777

336,978

4.90

%

27,710,793

350,045

4.94

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

626,204,433

4,826,016

3.06

%

653,555,922

5,575,173

3.39

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

165,855,529

-

0.00

%

183,537,223

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

792,059,962

4,826,016

2.42

%

837,093,145

5,575,173

2.65

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

12,781,143

12,025,510

Equity

98,088,504

87,589,288

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

902,929,609

$

936,707,943

Net Interest Income

$

8,206,343

$

8,020,343

Net Interest Margin

3.86

%

3.63

%



CONTACT:
Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com

SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bancorp-34-inc.-reports-1st-quarter-performance-1161586

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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