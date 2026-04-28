Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter Performance

First Quarter 2026 Highlights
Net Income - $1.7 million
Bank Net Income - $1.9 million
TBVPS - $12.56
Diluted EPS- $0.21
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports first quarter of 2026 performance.
Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO
Core1 ROATA improved for the sixth consecutive quarter - to 0.65% compared to 0.35% for Q1 2025.
Non-interest expense declined over the linked and prior year quarters by 1.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
Driven by our ongoing efforts to make incremental improvements across multiple expenses categories.
NIM continued to improve, increasing by 21bps over the linked quarter.
Deposit mix continued to improve with non-maturity deposits increasing from ~73% to ~80% year-over-year.
Driving continued improvement in our cost for funds, which declined to 2.47% QTD.
Total loans declined slightly during the quarter (~1.0%) in part due to the intentional exit of a large, purchased participation.
Purchased participations now represent less than 1.0% of total loans underscoring our focus on relationship-based lending.
1Q26 Highlights
Net Income and NIM
NIM (and core NIM) improved over the linked and prior year quarters by 21bps (6bps) and 23bps (32bps) driven by declining deposit costs, earning asset mix, and accelerated loan mark accretion.
Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased over the linked and prior year quarters by 29% and 38% driven primarily by improving NIM.
Net Income improved over the linked and prior year quarters due to improving margin and declining non-interest expense.
Non-interest expense declined compared to the linked and prior quarters by 1.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
Balance Sheet
Total deposits increased by $21 million and our deposit mix improved with a $38 million increase in non-maturity deposits.
Total loans declined by ~$6 million driven in part by exiting $6 million in non-core purchased participations.
Asset Quality
NPAs3 increased slightly due to a single $1.3 million relationship downgrade.
NPAs are expected to decline during Q2 due to improving performance of prior downgrades.
Capital
TBVPS increased by $0.23 during the quarter including a negative $0.06 AOCI impact.
The bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 13.16%.
Performance Metrics (Consolidated)
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
ROATA
0.75
%
0.66
%
1.01
%
ROATE
7.41
%
6.66
%
11.67
%
Core1 ROATA
0.65
%
0.62
%
0.35
%
Core1 ROATE
6.41
%
6.21
%
4.11
%
Net Interest Margin
3.86
%
3.65
%
3.63
%
Cost of Funds
2.47
%
2.54
%
2.70
%
Overhead Ratio2
2.86
%
2.86
%
2.79
%
Efficiency Ratio
75.50
%
81.78
%
81.98
%
NPA3
1.07
%
1.02
%
0.27
%
ACL to Total Loans
1.31
%
1.37
%
1.50
%
Select Metrics (Bank Only)
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
ROATA
0.86
%
0.82
%
1.13
%
Core1 ROATA
0.77
%
0.77
%
0.47
%
Net Interest Margin
4.02
%
3.81
%
3.73
%
Core Efficiency Ratio
73.36
%
75.82
%
71.72
%
Balance Sheet (in 000s)
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
Total Assets
$
918,984
$
897,636
$
943,639
Total Loans
$
706,062
$
712,492
$
676,612
Total Deposits
$
781,585
$
760,585
$
814,255
Total Capital
$
98,137
$
96,823
$
90,057
TBVPS
$
12.56
$
12.33
$
11.06
Income Statement
(000s except EPS)
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
Net Interest Income
$
8,206
$
7,856
$
8,020
Non-interest Income
$
230
$
204
$
265
Non-interest Expense
$
6,369
$
6,454
$
6,792
Net Operating Income
$
2,067
$
1,606
$
1,493
Net Income
$
1,654
$
1,490
$
2,308
Core1 Net Income
$
1,430
$
1,387
$
813
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.21
$
0.19
$
0.31
1 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
2 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets
3 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.
ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
Select Financial Ratios
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
0.74
%
0.66
%
1.00
%
Core4 ROAA
0.64
%
0.62
%
0.35
%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)
0.75
%
0.66
%
1.01
%
Core4 ROATA
0.77
%
0.62
%
0.36
%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
6.84
%
6.18
%
10.63
%
Core4 ROAE
5.91
%
5.71
%
3.77
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity
7.41
%
6.66
%
11.67
%
Core4 ROATE
6.41
%
6.21
%
4.15
%
Overhead Ratio
2.86
%
2.86
%
2.90
%
Core4 Overhead Ratio
2.65
%
2.68
%
2.64
%
Efficiency Ratio
75.50
%
81.78
%
81.98
%
Core4 Efficiency Ratio
76.92
%
80.46
%
86.06
%
Net Interest Margin
3.86
%
3.65
%
3.63
%
Core5 Net Interest Margin
3.42
%
3.36
%
3.10
%
Cost of Funds
2.47
%
2.54
%
2.70
%
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.22
$
0.19
$
0.31
Diluted EPS
$
0.21
$
0.19
$
0.31
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio
13.16
%
12.89
%
11.10
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.71
%
14.15
%
13.56
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.71
%
14.15
%
13.56
%
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
15.93
%
15.40
%
14.81
%
Credit Quality6
1Q26
4Q25
Total Classified Loans
$
18,299
$
12,592
Classified - Accrual Loans
$
7,339
$
3,434
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$
10,960
$
9,158
Non-Performing Assets
$
10,960
$
9,158
Total Classified / Total Loans
2.59
%
1.77
%
Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital
14.39
%
10.02
%
Period
GAAP Net
Loan Mark
CDI
Amortization
Non-Recurring
Core Net
1Q26
$
1,654
$
-855
$
360
$
196
$
1,430
4Q25
$
1,490
$
-540
$
371
$
33
$
1,387
1Q25
$
2,308
$
-1,103
$
414
$
-1,384
$
746
4 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
5 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
6 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees
7 - Includes Loan ACL reverse provision
8 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate
BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
Assets
Cash and due from banks
3,494
3,208
3,652
Fed funds sold & repos
1,040
1,055
6,020
Interest bearing deposits with banks
61,403
30,494
118,722
Investment securities
103,815
107,850
94,818
Loans, net of unearned income
706,062
712,492
676,612
Allowance for credit losses
-9,258
-9,734
-10,180
Premises and equipment, net
11,040
10,721
11,984
Accrued interest receivable
2,645
2,728
2,572
Core deposit intangible
5,677
6,038
7,184
Other assets
33,066
32,786
32,255
Total Assets
918,984
897,636
943,639
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
165,202
163,620
182,376
Interest bearing demand deposits
104,519
102,390
114,505
Savings and money market deposits
353,244
318,823
294,820
Time deposits - retail
155,721
170,682
217,484
Time deposits - wholesale
2,540
5,070
5,070
Total Deposits
781,226
760,585
814,255
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
12,322
12,948
11,605
Other borrowings
27,299
27,280
27,722
Total Liabilities
820,847
800,813
853,582
Equity
Common stock
74
74
74
Capital surplus
66,402
66,274
67,529
Retained earnings
33,850
25,989
25,989
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-3,843
-3,375
-4,570
Net income
1,654
7,861
2,308
Unearned ESOP shares
0
0
-1,273
Total Equity
98,137
96,823
90,057
Total Liabilities & Equity
918,984
897,636
943,639
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
11,338
11,167
11,155
Fees on Loans
133
97
151
Interest on federal funds sold
33
46
52
Interest on deposits with banks
310
404
1,264
Investment Securities - Taxable
1,218
1,190
973
Total Interest Income
13,032
12,904
13,595
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
349
408
328
Savings and Money Market Deposits
2,640
2,600
2,389
Time Deposits - Retail
1,469
1,645
2,446
Time Deposits - Wholesale
31
53
62
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
4,489
4,706
5,225
Interest on other borrowings
337
342
350
Total Interest Expense
4,826
5,048
5,575
Net Interest Income
8,206
7,856
8,020
Provision for Credit Losses
0
-157
-1,500
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
8,206
8,013
9,520
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
125
139
154
Mortgage loan and related fees
31
21
33
Other noninterest income
74
44
78
Total Non Interest Income
230
204
265
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,451
3,422
3,578
Occupancy
725
724
700
Other noninterest expense
2,193
2,308
2,514
Total Non Interest Expense
6,369
6,454
6,792
Income Before Taxes
2,067
1,763
2,993
Income taxes
413
273
685
Net Income
1,654
1,490
2,308
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,649,944
$
33,244
3.61
%
$
4,594,293
$
46,392
4.01
%
Deposits with banks
36,988,630
309,723
3.32
%
43,357,135
404,053
3.70
%
Investment securities
110,477,352
1,218,027
4.37
%
113,686,437
1,189,745
4.15
%
Loans
710,396,489
11,471,365
6.41
%
696,214,926
11,264,177
6.42
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
861,512,415
$
13,032,359
6.00
%
$
857,852,791
$
12,904,367
5.97
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
41,417,194
$
44,357,743
Total Assets
$
902,929,609
$
902,210,534
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
102,078,048
$
349,075
1.36
%
$
105,364,026
$
407,755
1.54
%
Savings and Money Market
327,965,659
2,639,522
3.19
%
311,440,354
2,600,467
3.31
%
Time deposits - Retail
165,714,505
1,468,887
3.52
%
173,597,584
1,645,161
3.76
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
3,158,444
31,554
3.96
%
5,070,000
52,697
4.12
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
598,916,656
4,489,038
2.97
%
595,471,964
4,706,080
3.14
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,287,777
336,978
4.90
%
27,268,568
342,568
4.98
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
626,204,433
4,826,016
3.06
%
622,740,532
5,048,648
3.22
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
165,855,529
-
0.00
%
166,241,386
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
792,059,962
4,826,016
2.42
%
788,981,918
5,048,648
2.54
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
12,781,143
16,823,824
Equity
98,088,504
96,404,792
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
902,929,609
$
902,210,534
Net Interest Income
$
8,206,343
$
7,855,719
Net Interest Margin
3.86
%
3.65
%
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,649,944
$
33,244
3.61
%
$
4,750,056
$
51,553
4.32
%
Deposits with banks
36,988,630
309,723
3.32
%
118,085,194
1,264,169
4.26
%
Investment securities
110,477,352
1,218,027
4.37
%
98,541,177
973,739
3.93
%
Loans
710,396,489
11,471,365
6.41
%
675,337,980
11,306,055
6.66
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
861,512,415
$
13,032,359
6.00
%
$
896,714,407
$
13,595,516
6.03
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
41,417,194
$
39,993,536
Total Assets
$
902,929,609
$
936,707,943
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
102,078,048
$
349,075
1.36
%
$
104,439,161
$
328,216
1.25
%
Savings and Money Market
327,965,659
2,639,522
3.19
%
283,562,606
2,388,384
3.35
%
Time deposits - Retail
165,714,505
1,468,887
3.52
%
231,697,095
2,446,269
4.20
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
3,158,444
31,554
3.96
%
6,146,267
62,259
4.03
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
598,916,656
4,489,038
2.97
%
625,845,129
5,225,128
3.32
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,287,777
336,978
4.90
%
27,710,793
350,045
4.94
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
626,204,433
4,826,016
3.06
%
653,555,922
5,575,173
3.39
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
165,855,529
-
0.00
%
183,537,223
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
792,059,962
4,826,016
2.42
%
837,093,145
5,575,173
2.65
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
12,781,143
12,025,510
Equity
98,088,504
87,589,288
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
902,929,609
$
936,707,943
Net Interest Income
$
8,206,343
$
8,020,343
Net Interest Margin
3.86
%
3.63
%
CONTACT:
Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com
SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bancorp-34-inc.-reports-1st-quarter-performance-1161586