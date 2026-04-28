Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter Performance

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net Income - $1.7 million

Bank Net Income - $1.9 million

TBVPS - $12.56

Diluted EPS- $0.21

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports first quarter of 2026 performance.

Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

Core 1 ROATA improved for the sixth consecutive quarter - to 0.65% compared to 0.35% for Q1 2025.

Non-interest expense declined over the linked and prior year quarters by 1.3% and 6.2%, respectively.

Driven by our ongoing efforts to make incremental improvements across multiple expenses categories.

NIM continued to improve, increasing by 21bps over the linked quarter.

Deposit mix continued to improve with non-maturity deposits increasing from ~73% to ~80% year-over-year.

Driving continued improvement in our cost for funds, which declined to 2.47% QTD.

Total loans declined slightly during the quarter (~1.0%) in part due to the intentional exit of a large, purchased participation.

Purchased participations now represent less than 1.0% of total loans underscoring our focus on relationship-based lending.

1Q26 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

NIM ( and core NIM ) improved over the linked and prior year quarters by 21bps ( 6bps ) and 23bps ( 32bps ) driven by declining deposit costs, earning asset mix, and accelerated loan mark accretion.

Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased over the linked and prior year quarters by 29% and 38% driven primarily by improving NIM.

Net Income improved over the linked and prior year quarters due to improving margin and declining non-interest expense.

Non-interest expense declined compared to the linked and prior quarters by 1.3% and 6.2%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total deposits increased by $21 million and our deposit mix improved with a $38 million increase in non-maturity deposits.

Total loans declined by ~$6 million driven in part by exiting $6 million in non-core purchased participations.

Asset Quality

NPAs 3 increased slightly due to a single $1.3 million relationship downgrade.

NPAs are expected to decline during Q2 due to improving performance of prior downgrades.

Capital

TBVPS increased by $0.23 during the quarter including a negative $0.06 AOCI impact.

The bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 13.16%.

Performance Metrics (Consolidated) 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 ROATA 0.75 % 0.66 % 1.01 % ROATE 7.41 % 6.66 % 11.67 % Core1 ROATA 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.35 % Core1 ROATE 6.41 % 6.21 % 4.11 % Net Interest Margin 3.86 % 3.65 % 3.63 % Cost of Funds 2.47 % 2.54 % 2.70 % Overhead Ratio2 2.86 % 2.86 % 2.79 % Efficiency Ratio 75.50 % 81.78 % 81.98 % NPA3 1.07 % 1.02 % 0.27 % ACL to Total Loans 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.50 %

Select Metrics (Bank Only) 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 ROATA 0.86 % 0.82 % 1.13 % Core1 ROATA 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.47 % Net Interest Margin 4.02 % 3.81 % 3.73 % Core Efficiency Ratio 73.36 % 75.82 % 71.72 %

Balance Sheet (in 000s) 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Total Assets $ 918,984 $ 897,636 $ 943,639 Total Loans $ 706,062 $ 712,492 $ 676,612 Total Deposits $ 781,585 $ 760,585 $ 814,255 Total Capital $ 98,137 $ 96,823 $ 90,057 TBVPS $ 12.56 $ 12.33 $ 11.06

Income Statement (000s except EPS) 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Net Interest Income $ 8,206 $ 7,856 $ 8,020 Non-interest Income $ 230 $ 204 $ 265 Non-interest Expense $ 6,369 $ 6,454 $ 6,792 Net Operating Income $ 2,067 $ 1,606 $ 1,493 Net Income $ 1,654 $ 1,490 $ 2,308 Core1 Net Income $ 1,430 $ 1,387 $ 813 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.31

1 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

2 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets

3 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.74 % 0.66 % 1.00 % Core4 ROAA 0.64 % 0.62 % 0.35 % Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA) 0.75 % 0.66 % 1.01 % Core4 ROATA 0.77 % 0.62 % 0.36 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 6.84 % 6.18 % 10.63 % Core4 ROAE 5.91 % 5.71 % 3.77 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 7.41 % 6.66 % 11.67 % Core4 ROATE 6.41 % 6.21 % 4.15 % Overhead Ratio 2.86 % 2.86 % 2.90 % Core4 Overhead Ratio 2.65 % 2.68 % 2.64 % Efficiency Ratio 75.50 % 81.78 % 81.98 % Core4 Efficiency Ratio 76.92 % 80.46 % 86.06 % Net Interest Margin 3.86 % 3.65 % 3.63 % Core5 Net Interest Margin 3.42 % 3.36 % 3.10 % Cost of Funds 2.47 % 2.54 % 2.70 % Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.31 Diluted EPS $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.31

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio 13.16 % 12.89 % 11.10 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.71 % 14.15 % 13.56 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.71 % 14.15 % 13.56 % Total Risk-based Capital Ratio 15.93 % 15.40 % 14.81 %

Credit Quality6 1Q26 4Q25 Total Classified Loans $ 18,299 $ 12,592 Classified - Accrual Loans $ 7,339 $ 3,434 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $ 10,960 $ 9,158 Non-Performing Assets $ 10,960 $ 9,158 Total Classified / Total Loans 2.59 % 1.77 % Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital 14.39 % 10.02 %

Period GAAP Net

Income Loan Mark

Accretion CDI Amortization Non-Recurring

Items7 Core Net

Income8 1Q26 $ 1,654 $ -855 $ 360 $ 196 $ 1,430 4Q25 $ 1,490 $ -540 $ 371 $ 33 $ 1,387 1Q25 $ 2,308 $ -1,103 $ 414 $ -1,384 $ 746

4 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

5 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.

6 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees

7 - Includes Loan ACL reverse provision

8 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s) 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Assets Cash and due from banks 3,494 3,208 3,652 Fed funds sold & repos 1,040 1,055 6,020 Interest bearing deposits with banks 61,403 30,494 118,722 Investment securities 103,815 107,850 94,818 Loans, net of unearned income 706,062 712,492 676,612 Allowance for credit losses -9,258 -9,734 -10,180 Premises and equipment, net 11,040 10,721 11,984 Accrued interest receivable 2,645 2,728 2,572 Core deposit intangible 5,677 6,038 7,184 Other assets 33,066 32,786 32,255 Total Assets 918,984 897,636 943,639 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 165,202 163,620 182,376 Interest bearing demand deposits 104,519 102,390 114,505 Savings and money market deposits 353,244 318,823 294,820 Time deposits - retail 155,721 170,682 217,484 Time deposits - wholesale 2,540 5,070 5,070 Total Deposits 781,226 760,585 814,255 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,322 12,948 11,605 Other borrowings 27,299 27,280 27,722 Total Liabilities 820,847 800,813 853,582 Equity Common stock 74 74 74 Capital surplus 66,402 66,274 67,529 Retained earnings 33,850 25,989 25,989 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -3,843 -3,375 -4,570 Net income 1,654 7,861 2,308 Unearned ESOP shares 0 0 -1,273 Total Equity 98,137 96,823 90,057 Total Liabilities & Equity 918,984 897,636 943,639



INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) 1Q26 4Q25 1Q25 Interest Income Interest on Loans 11,338 11,167 11,155 Fees on Loans 133 97 151 Interest on federal funds sold 33 46 52 Interest on deposits with banks 310 404 1,264 Investment Securities - Taxable 1,218 1,190 973 Total Interest Income 13,032 12,904 13,595 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 349 408 328 Savings and Money Market Deposits 2,640 2,600 2,389 Time Deposits - Retail 1,469 1,645 2,446 Time Deposits - Wholesale 31 53 62 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 4,489 4,706 5,225 Interest on other borrowings 337 342 350 Total Interest Expense 4,826 5,048 5,575 Net Interest Income 8,206 7,856 8,020 Provision for Credit Losses 0 -157 -1,500 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 8,206 8,013 9,520 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 125 139 154 Mortgage loan and related fees 31 21 33 Other noninterest income 74 44 78 Total Non Interest Income 230 204 265 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,451 3,422 3,578 Occupancy 725 724 700 Other noninterest expense 2,193 2,308 2,514 Total Non Interest Expense 6,369 6,454 6,792 Income Before Taxes 2,067 1,763 2,993 Income taxes 413 273 685 Net Income 1,654 1,490 2,308

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025

Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets:











Federal funds sold $ 3,649,944 $ 33,244 3.61 % $ 4,594,293 $ 46,392 4.01 % Deposits with banks 36,988,630 309,723 3.32 % 43,357,135 404,053 3.70 % Investment securities 110,477,352 1,218,027 4.37 % 113,686,437 1,189,745 4.15 % Loans 710,396,489 11,471,365 6.41 % 696,214,926 11,264,177 6.42 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 861,512,415 $ 13,032,359 6.00 % $ 857,852,791 $ 12,904,367 5.97 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 41,417,194 $ 44,357,743 Total Assets $ 902,929,609 $ 902,210,534 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 102,078,048 $ 349,075 1.36 % $ 105,364,026 $ 407,755 1.54 % Savings and Money Market 327,965,659 2,639,522 3.19 % 311,440,354 2,600,467 3.31 % Time deposits - Retail 165,714,505 1,468,887 3.52 % 173,597,584 1,645,161 3.76 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 3,158,444 31,554 3.96 % 5,070,000 52,697 4.12 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 598,916,656 4,489,038 2.97 % 595,471,964 4,706,080 3.14 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,287,777 336,978 4.90 % 27,268,568 342,568 4.98 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 626,204,433 4,826,016 3.06 % 622,740,532 5,048,648 3.22 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 165,855,529 - 0.00 % 166,241,386 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 792,059,962 4,826,016 2.42 % 788,981,918 5,048,648 2.54 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 12,781,143 16,823,824 Equity 98,088,504 96,404,792 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 902,929,609 $ 902,210,534 Net Interest Income $ 8,206,343 $ 7,855,719 Net Interest Margin 3.86 % 3.65 %



Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025

Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets:











Federal funds sold $ 3,649,944 $ 33,244 3.61 % $ 4,750,056 $ 51,553 4.32 % Deposits with banks 36,988,630 309,723 3.32 % 118,085,194 1,264,169 4.26 % Investment securities 110,477,352 1,218,027 4.37 % 98,541,177 973,739 3.93 % Loans 710,396,489 11,471,365 6.41 % 675,337,980 11,306,055 6.66 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 861,512,415 $ 13,032,359 6.00 % $ 896,714,407 $ 13,595,516 6.03 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 41,417,194 $ 39,993,536 Total Assets $ 902,929,609 $ 936,707,943 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 102,078,048 $ 349,075 1.36 % $ 104,439,161 $ 328,216 1.25 % Savings and Money Market 327,965,659 2,639,522 3.19 % 283,562,606 2,388,384 3.35 % Time deposits - Retail 165,714,505 1,468,887 3.52 % 231,697,095 2,446,269 4.20 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 3,158,444 31,554 3.96 % 6,146,267 62,259 4.03 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 598,916,656 4,489,038 2.97 % 625,845,129 5,225,128 3.32 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,287,777 336,978 4.90 % 27,710,793 350,045 4.94 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 626,204,433 4,826,016 3.06 % 653,555,922 5,575,173 3.39 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 165,855,529 - 0.00 % 183,537,223 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 792,059,962 4,826,016 2.42 % 837,093,145 5,575,173 2.65 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 12,781,143 12,025,510 Equity 98,088,504 87,589,288 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 902,929,609 $ 936,707,943 Net Interest Income $ 8,206,343 $ 8,020,343 Net Interest Margin 3.86 % 3.63 %





CONTACT:

Kevin Vaughn

Chief Financial Officer

(623) 334-6064

BCTF@swhb.com

SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bancorp-34-inc.-reports-1st-quarter-performance-1161586