New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - As noted by Steffan Szumowski, a contributor for VettaFi's Nuclear Energy Content Hub, the U.S. Navy's FY2027 shipbuilding request, released earlier this month, calls for $65.8 billion in funding, marking the highest single-year shipbuilding ask in decades. Over one-third of that total, or more than $25 billion, targets nuclear-powered platforms.

Funding Surge Supports Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

Due to their extensive history of securing government contracts, several companies within the VettaFi Nuclear Renaissance Index (NUKZX) are well-positioned to capitalize on the increase in funding for nuclear programs. NUKZX is the underlying index for the Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ).

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Source: VettaFi