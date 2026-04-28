Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), participated in The Programmable Economy: AI & Blockchain Redefining Markets Conference, held on April 24 at Cornell Tech in New York City. Co-hosted by Cornell Blockchain, Blockchain Builders, Blockchain at Cornell Tech, and the Cornell Tech AI Society, the conference brought together a coalition of students, operators, and technologists focused on advancing frontier technologies in New York City.

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The event convened over 1,000 attendees, including speakers and participants from the AI, blockchain, finance, and government sectors, bringing together industry leaders and academia to explore the real-world impact of these technologies on global markets.

Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at TRON DAO, joined a panel titled "CeFi & DeFi Markets" on the Cornell Tech Sidestage (TATA). Moderated by Max Tang of Cornell Blockchain, the session brought together David Gan, Founder of Inception Capital; Ayesha Kiani, Chief Operating Officer of Monarq Asset Management; and Alex Weseley, Research Team Lead at Artemis Analytics, to examine the evolving relationship between centralized and decentralized financial markets, and how emerging infrastructure is reshaping liquidity, access, and capital formation.

"DeFi is no longer a parallel system; it is slowly integrating as part of the same financial fabric that institutions operate within," said Elfarra. "On TRON, we're seeing firsthand how high-throughput and cost-efficient infrastructure for stablecoin settlement can serve both TradFi and DeFi at scale. As traditional finance and decentralized markets grow closer together, the networks that can support both worlds reliably will define where the industry goes next."

TRON DAO's participation at the 2026 AI & Blockchain Redefining Markets Conference builds on its expanding commitment to academic engagement through the TRON Academy initiative, a global program designed to bridge the gap between blockchain education and real-world industry applications. TRON DAO's growing university network now includes Cornell University, Columbia University, Harvard University, Imperial College London, Yale University, MIT, Princeton University, Dartmouth College, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Oxford, and the University of Cambridge.

TRON DAO's participation reflects its ongoing commitment to engaging the next generation of blockchain and AI innovators. As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, TRON DAO remains focused on fostering collaboration between industry and academia to support the development of a more open, accessible, and innovative decentralized ecosystem.

For more information about TRON's initiatives and upcoming events, please visit TRON DAO's official website.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of April 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 378 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON