Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 17, 2026

Between 20 April 2026 and 24 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 319,370 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
20 April 2026
63,534
321.0839
20,399,744.50
21 April 2026
64,000
324.0894
20,741,721.60
22 April 2026
64,000
324.8089
20,787,769.60
23 April 2026
63,941
319.9779
20,459,706.90
24 April 2026
63,895
313.6650
20,041,625.18
Total accumulated
319,370
320.7270
102,430,567.78
Total accumulated
2,430,608
290.9954
707,295,745.54
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 24 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Total
Number of issued shares1
1,235,107,956
1,235,107,956
Number of shares owned by EQT
64,630,643
64,630,643
Number of outstanding shares
1,170,477,313
1,170,477,313
1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-17--2026,c4340655
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4340655/4060219.pdf
EQT Transactions 20260420 to 20260424
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3532143
EQT AB Group
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