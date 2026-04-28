USILACS Launches Worldwide Global Education Relief Initiative to Expand Access to U.S. Accredited Education Through Tiered Global Pricing

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / The United States Institute of Language and Clerical Studies (USILACS), a U.S.-based accredited college established in 2017, today announced the worldwide launch of its 2026 Global Education Relief Initiative, a limited-time program designed to expand access to U.S. accredited education across international markets.

Since its founding, USILACS has served a global student population of more than 7,000 individuals across multiple countries. Graduates and program participants are currently working in professional roles, including teaching positions, in more than 30 countries worldwide.

The initiative introduces a structured combination of application fee waivers, regionally adjusted tuition, and prior learning evaluation to reduce both the cost and time required for qualified students to complete academic programs.

USILACS has developed a tiered international tuition framework based on regional economic conditions. Under this model, eligible students in certain countries may receive tuition reductions of up to 88 percent compared to standard U.S. rates. The institution positions this approach as a scalable method for expanding global participation in U.S. higher education.

"USILACS has emerged as a global leader in tiered tuition pricing by aligning the cost of U.S. accredited education with local economic realities," said Bailey Pritchard, President of USILACS. "For many students internationally, traditional tuition structures are not accessible. This model provides a defined pathway that reduces those barriers while maintaining program structure and academic progression."

The Global Education Relief Initiative is being deployed worldwide, with targeted outreach across Southeast Asia, Africa, and other regions where demand for internationally recognized education continues to increase.

Program components include the temporary removal of application fees, automatic placement into regionally adjusted tuition tiers upon acceptance, and evaluation of prior professional and life experience for potential academic credit.

USILACS maintains offices in Ocala, Florida, and Mae Sot, Thailand, and delivers programs through a fully online, asynchronous format. In addition to degree pathways, USILACS teaching internship programs are utilized in many local Thai schools as part of practical training and professional development efforts.

"The current economic environment is affecting students globally," Pritchard added. "This initiative is designed to allow continued academic progress without requiring students to defer enrollment due to cost constraints."

The 2026 Global Education Relief Initiative will be available for a limited enrollment period.

About USILACS

The United States Institute of Language and Clerical Studies (USILACS) is a U.S.-based accredited college established in 2017. The institution provides online academic programs including high school equivalency, trade education, undergraduate degrees, and graduate programs. USILACS utilizes a tiered international tuition model to expand access to U.S. education across global markets.

Media Contact:

USILACS

Office of the President

Ocala, Florida / Mae Sot, Thailand

presidentsoffice@usilacs.org

305-330-2202

www.usilacs.org

SOURCE: USILACS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/usilacs-launches-worldwide-global-education-relief-initiative-to-1161297