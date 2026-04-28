Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Planning Inc. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; CEO: Yoshihiro Shimamura), a company engaged in film production and investment, will host a workshop in France during this year's Cannes Film Festival, as part of its commitment to further advancing the entertainment industry.

The company invests in leading entertainment-related businesses in Japan and places strong emphasis on long-term value creation. It identifies the cultural and entertainment sectors as high-growth areas and is actively involved in international co-productions as a core part of its film production activities.

As a recent investment, the company acquired 2,000,000 shares of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.-a major Japanese entertainment conglomerate known for producing content enjoyed across generations-and became a major shareholder (as of March 25, 2026).

Through such investments, the company aims to support the global expansion of Japanese entertainment while exploring synergies with its own international co-production initiatives.

Investment Portfolio

Major Shareholdings in Japanese Companies

Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.

A major holding company based in the Kansai region, operating diversified businesses including railways, real estate, and entertainment.

TV Tokyo Holdings, Inc.

One of Japan's key commercial broadcasters, known for exporting successful television formats and providing production expertise to international markets, and we are the largest individual shareholder of the company.

CyberAgent, Inc.

A leading Japanese IT company driving digital entertainment through internet advertising, gaming, and streaming services.

Selected Film Investments

Howl (2027, to be released) directed by E. Elias Merhige

Executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and the late Jane Goodall.

Sugar (2026)directed by Choi Shin-chun

A human drama marking actress Choi Ji-woo's return to the screen after three years.

Chameleon (2026, to be released)directed by Brillante Mendoza

An international co-production set in Japan by the award-winning director, known for winning Best Director at Cannes.

GENSAN PUNCH (2021), directed by Brillante Mendoza

Winner of the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival.

Orang Ikan (2024), directed by Mike Wiluan

A horror film that premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427685323/en/

Contacts:

For inquiries regarding this press release or interview requests

Public Relations Office, Yoshihiro Shimamura Film Project (within AZ.WORLDCOM JAPAN CO.,LTD)

Contact: Saito, Okuyama

E-mail: shimamura_PR@azw.co.jp