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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 04:24 Uhr
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Foton Motor's Overseas Brand Day and 30th Anniversary Celebration Successfully Held in Beijing

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOTON Motor officially launched its first FOTON BRAND DAY on April 22 in Beijing, gathering media and dealer representatives from Europe, the Americas, and Southeast Asia. The event featured factory tours, product test drives, and a 30th anniversary gala dinner at the foot of the Badaling Great Wall.

Smart Manufacturing & Product Experience

The delegation visited the FOTON Cummins plant, X Laboratory, and FOTON Bus Global Center Plant, witnessing intelligent engine production lines and AI-integrated workstations. An afternoon test drive showcased FOTON's full lineup, covering heavy-duty trucks, light-duty trucks, mini trucks, vans, pickup trucks and new energy vehicles.

30 Years of "Grit to Great"

At the Great Wall gala, FOTON International President Wu Zongtian emphasized the company's "Grit to Great" spirit. Vice President Dong Shuxing reviewed FOTON's growth from its first light truck to a presence in over 140 countries. He reiterated the "Comprehensive Globalization" strategy and announced the "GREEN 3030" target: 300,000 overseas sales by 2030, with NEVs accounting for 30%. Over the next five years, FOTON plans to establish industrial bases in Indonesia, South Africa, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Europe, and other regions, accelerating the shift from product export to technology, standards, and full value-chain collaboration.

Four New Products Launched

FOTON unveiled four all-new models: GALAXUS redefines long-haul logistics with superior comfort and efficiency; DAYSTAR delivers optimal versatility for intercity freight; all-electric eVIEW CONNECT sparks an efficiency revolution for urban cargo mobility; AUV Smart Bus is leading the transformation of urban micro-circulation with its safety, efficiency, comfort, and smart features.

Global Expedition Launch

FOTON officially launched the "FOTON GALAXUS Global Expedition." Beginning in Beijing, the first stop is Mexico, followed by Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, culminating at the Hannover Motor Show. A flag ceremony marked the departure of the Latin America pioneering team.

Standing at its 30-year milestone, FOTON Motor aims to be a trusted global partner in green and intelligent commercial vehicle solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966409/20260427184111_714_137.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foton-motors-overseas-brand-day-and-30th-anniversary-celebration-successfully-held-in-beijing-302755006.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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