Jinjiang, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Y-Warm made a notable impression at the 27th China (Jinjiang) International Footwear Exposition, which concluded this week at the Jinjiang International Convention & Exhibition Center. The event attracted exhibitors and buyers from over 80 countries and regions, filling 60,000 square meters of space with more than 2,600 booths. Highlighting the latest trends in footwear, Y-Warm, as a cutting-edge insulation material, stood out for its contribution to the innovation of winter footwear.





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Rethinking Warmth: Thin, Light, and Highly Efficient

Y-Warm is the first nano closed-cell flexible insulation of its kind. Just 1 millimeter thick, the material packs more than 10,000 microscopic air pockets per square centimeter, effectively limiting heat transfer while maintaining moisture-permeability, quick-drying capability, and antibacterial performance. In practical use, Y-Warm delivers the same level of insulation as conventional materials at only a quarter of the weight and thickness. It performs reliably across extreme temperatures ranging from -50°C to 150°C. Compared to standard materials, it absorbs twice as much moisture, dries 2.5 times faster, and achieves top-tier (5A) antibacterial performance.

The technology is the result of eight years of R&D, overcoming a long-standing challenge in materials science: how to make nanoporous materials flexible instead of brittle. The outcome is a fabric-like insulation that combines durability with high performance. With Y-Warm, new possibilities for cold-weather products are unfolding.

A Smarter Approach to Sustainability

People have long resigned themselves to bulky winter footwear, accepting thick layers as necessary for warmth, even at the cost of added weight and higher resource consumption. Y-Warm takes a different approach. It delivers better thermal performance with less material.

This is when the "reduce" principle comes in. Y-Warm can cut raw material use by up to 75% without compromising performance. It also meets strict safety standards. The material complies with EU SVHC safety standards covering 249 substances, and contains no PFAS or toxic substances. As the industry shifts toward greener manufacturing, Y-Warm offers a cleaner, more sustainable solution.

Today, Y-Warm is already used across more than 20 sectors, including apparel, footwear, outdoor gear, automotive interiors, high-speed rail, and aviation.

Live Demos Turn Heads on the Show Floor

At the expo, Y-Warm's booth drew consistent foot traffic thanks to hands-on demonstrations. Visitors were invited to place their hands on a cold aluminum plate covered with the material and immediately felt a rise in temperature. The simple yet striking experiment quickly captured attention and sparked conversations among international buyers.

"Many of our global partners first discovered Y-Warm here in Jinjiang," said Zhong Feipeng, CTO of Superposition Technology and Y-Warm. "They have since begun integrating it into their product development." The company has now partnered with more than 350 businesses across 31 countries and regions, reaching hundreds of millions of end users worldwide.

Y-Warm Technology

Y-Warm Technology is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced materials. Its flagship product, Y-Warm, is a high-performance flexible insulation material used across industries from apparel to transportation, setting a new benchmark for lightweight thermal solutions.

Learn more at: http://www.y-warm.com

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Source: Global News